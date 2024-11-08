WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Tonight: What to Expect from Buffalo, N.Y.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

The aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is still unfolding tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown is back at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, broadcasting live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Here’s what’s on the lineup for tonight’s show:

- Motor City Machine Guns featured on ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’

- Cody Rhodes scheduled to appear

- Roman Reigns set to make an appearance

- Sami Zayn & Jey Uso also on the card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Set for Toronto

WWE.com made an exciting announcement on Friday, confirming that the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event will take place on Marc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2024 03:43PM


