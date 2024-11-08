WWE SmackDown Tonight: What to Expect from Buffalo, N.Y.

The aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is still unfolding tonight in “The Empire State.”
WWE SmackDown is back at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, broadcasting live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
Here’s what’s on the lineup for tonight’s show:
- Motor City Machine Guns featured on ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’
- Cody Rhodes scheduled to appear
- Roman Reigns set to make an appearance
- Sami Zayn & Jey Uso also on the card
⚡ WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Set for Toronto
WWE.com made an exciting announcement on Friday, confirming that the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event will take place on Marc [...]
