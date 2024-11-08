WWE SmackDown Tonight: What to Expect from Buffalo, N.Y.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

The aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is still unfolding tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown is back at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, broadcasting live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Here’s what’s on the lineup for tonight’s show:

- Motor City Machine Guns featured on ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’

- Cody Rhodes scheduled to appear

- Roman Reigns set to make an appearance

- Sami Zayn & Jey Uso also on the card