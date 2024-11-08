WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Set for Toronto

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

WWE.com made an exciting announcement on Friday, confirming that the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event will take place on March 1 at Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE returns to Rogers Centre in Toronto for 2025 Elimination Chamber
 

November 8, 2024 – WWE today announced that Elimination Chamber is headed to Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that Elimination Chamber will be held in an international stadium, following this year’s record-setting event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

“Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “On the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025.”

Elimination Chamber 2025 Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To learn more and sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/elimination.

To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities please visit: https://www.wwe.com/ec-2025-presale-registration.

Earlier this year, Money In The Bank in Toronto featured the surprise announcement of WWE Superstar John Cena’s retirement in 2025 and became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.

This marks WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18, headlined by the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. Rogers Centre also hosted the epic match between Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.

Source: wwe.com
