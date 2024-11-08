WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scorpio Jr. Passes Away at 58

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

Scorpio Jr. has passed away at the age of 58. The news was shared by El Hijo del Santo on November 8, who expressed his condolences, stating, "We join the grief that overwhelms the family of our great friend and colleague. Que En Paz Descanse."

Scorpio Jr. had a nearly 40-year career, making significant contributions to wrestling with both CMLL and AAA. Earlier this year, he made a notable return to AAA after more than seven years away, with his final match featuring him in a six-man tag team bout.

WNS extends its condolences to the fans, friends, and family of Scorpio Jr. during this difficult time.


