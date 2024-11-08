Scorpio Jr. Passes Away at 58

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Scorpio Jr. has passed away at the age of 58. The news was shared by El Hijo del Santo on November 8, who expressed his condolences, stating, "We join the grief that overwhelms the family of our great friend and colleague. Que En Paz Descanse."

Scorpio Jr. had a nearly 40-year career, making significant contributions to wrestling with both CMLL and AAA. Earlier this year, he made a notable return to AAA after more than seven years away, with his final match featuring him in a six-man tag team bout.

WNS extends its condolences to the fans, friends, and family of Scorpio Jr. during this difficult time.

I'm sad to learn of Scorpio Jr.'s passing. We shared a ring & locker room together in Japan & Mexico over the years, since 1992. Una verdadera leyenda y bueno gente. 🙏 https://t.co/pUO6cKpIpa — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 8, 2024