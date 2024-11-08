SPOILERS from Thursday’s AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Taping in Providence, Rhode Island:

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision Results for Saturday:

The House of Black triumphed over the Iron Savages in a trios match. Following the match, FTR confronted the House of Black, confirming their participation in the four-way qualifying match at Full Gear set for this Wednesday's Dynamite. Malakai Black and Brody King appeared to accept the challenge.

The Outrunners secured a victory against Top Flight, advancing to the four-way Tag Team title match at Full Gear.

The Acclaimed delivered a backstage promo expressing their desire to win the titles, but they were interrupted by MVP and Shelton Benjamin, with MVP trying to recruit Max Caster.

Roderick Strong emerged victorious over The Beast Mortos, but was attacked by Lance Archer after the match.

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May issued a promo declaring her disdain for women’s wrestling and her frustration with her division, referring to them as “little sh*ts.”

Lio Rush spoke about the decision he faces regarding joining MVP and challenged Swerve Strickland to a match.

Kris Statlander defeated Ashley Vox, but was subsequently laid out by TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

TNT Champion Jack Perry defeated Action Andretti, with Daniel Garcia confronting him afterward to set up a TNT title match at Full Gear.

A video featuring Julia Hart showed her as her old cheerleader character, only to be shot with an arrow by her current persona.

Nick Wayne won against AR Fox.

MxM Collection cut a promo about supporting Johnny TV in his upcoming match next week on Collision.

AEW Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli retained their titles against The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii). The match ended with Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Orange Cassidy involved in a post-match brawl, with Shafir hitting O’Reilly with a briefcase, leading to the pinfall. The Death Riders retreated as the babyfaces stood tall.

Ring of Honor Results:

ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Love, Doug, and TJ Crawford. Post-match, The Righteous attacked Rhodes and Guevara.

Griff Garrison and Preston Vance defeated Waves ‘n’ Curls.

The Righteous triumphed over Jimmy Diaz and Matt Raven, challenging Rhodes and Guevara afterward. Dutch brandished a cowbell, claiming it was a gift from Dusty Rhodes 14 years ago, who considered Dutch like a son.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Aaron Solo.

Kevin Knight emerged victorious against Serpentico.

Abadon defeated Viva Van.

NJPW Strong Champion Gabe Kidd won against Angelico.

Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor defeated JD Drake and Beef. After the match, the entire STP faction attacked Drake and Beef until they were rescued by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Shingo Takagi defeated Ari Daivari.

Komander secured a victory over Josh Woods.