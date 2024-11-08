Moose Claims X-Division Title by Defeating “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 11/7 TNA iMPACT

After a challenging period without any titles, The System has once again secured championship gold. Following the loss of the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, the TNA Tag-Team Championships, and the TNA World Championship, their fortunes changed on Thursday night.
In a thrilling main event during the November 7 episode of TNA iMPACT, Moose triumphed over “Speedball” Mike Bailey, delivering four spears to seize the TNA X-Division Championship.
Following the match, Trent Seven entered the ring, attempting to lift the spirits of his Speedball Mountain partner. He rallied the crowd’s support but then shockingly delivered a low-blow to Bailey for no discernible reason.
The situation escalated as Seven unleashed a Seven-Star Lariat, drawing significant heat from the fans in the Impact Zone. He choked Bailey out with a towel before tossing him out of the ring like yesterday’s trash, concluding the show on a notably somber note.
.@TheMooseNation is the NEW TNA X Division Champion!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 8, 2024
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!? @trentseven @SpeedballBailey— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 8, 2024
