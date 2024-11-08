WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Moose Claims X-Division Title by Defeating “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 11/7 TNA iMPACT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

Moose Claims X-Division Title by Defeating “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 11/7 TNA iMPACT

After a challenging period without any titles, The System has once again secured championship gold. Following the loss of the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, the TNA Tag-Team Championships, and the TNA World Championship, their fortunes changed on Thursday night.

In a thrilling main event during the November 7 episode of TNA iMPACT, Moose triumphed over “Speedball” Mike Bailey, delivering four spears to seize the TNA X-Division Championship.

Following the match, Trent Seven entered the ring, attempting to lift the spirits of his Speedball Mountain partner. He rallied the crowd’s support but then shockingly delivered a low-blow to Bailey for no discernible reason.

The situation escalated as Seven unleashed a Seven-Star Lariat, drawing significant heat from the fans in the Impact Zone. He choked Bailey out with a towel before tossing him out of the ring like yesterday’s trash, concluding the show on a notably somber note.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #moose #mike bailey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90212/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π