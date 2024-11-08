Four Exciting Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s TNA iMPACT on November 14

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week on TNA iMPACT airing on AXS TV and TNA+, four matches have been officially confirmed for the show scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Here is the advertised lineup for the 11/14 episode:

- Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

- Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

- Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

- The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin