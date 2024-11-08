Four Exciting Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s TNA iMPACT on November 14

This week on TNA iMPACT airing on AXS TV and TNA+, four matches have been officially confirmed for the show scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Here is the advertised lineup for the 11/14 episode:
- Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers
- Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro
- The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 8, 2024
