Four Exciting Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s TNA iMPACT on November 14

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

This week on TNA iMPACT airing on AXS TV and TNA+, four matches have been officially confirmed for the show scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Here is the advertised lineup for the 11/14 episode:

- Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

- Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

- Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

- The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin


