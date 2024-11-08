TNA iMPACT Results (November 7, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA iMPACT starts NOW!

The episode starts off with a recap of last week’s iMPACT! – Josh Alexander walking out of the match where he teamed with The Good Hands vs. Jonathan Gresham, Eric Young, and Steve Maclin, how tonight’s match between Moose and Mike Bailey came to be, and the developing issues between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth.

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz & Alisha Edwards

Despite being medically cleared to wrestle, Alisha Edwards continues to wear a neck brace.

Tasha Steelz and Jordynne Grace start things off with a lock up, which Grace transitions quickly into a headlock. Steelz switches the headlock around to a headlock of her own, which Grace slips out of. Grace works over an arm, but Steelz slips out of it. They exchange holds until Grace hits a tackle. Alisha Edwards tags in and asks for a test of strength. Grace easily wins and Edwards immediately grabs at her neck. Steelz tags back in to let Edwards recover.

Masha Slamovich tags in and Steelz takes the early advantage with some strikes. However, Slamovich turns it around with even harder strikes and a tackle. Grace tags back in. Slamovich and Grace double teams Steelz with a slam for a two count. Grace whips Steelz into the corner and hits a slam. Grace goes for the Vader Bomb, but Edwards trips her up, allowing Steelz to hit a Backstabber with Grace stuck in the ropes. With Grace down, Edwards tags in.

Edwards slaps on a chinlock, which Grace powers out of. Edwards slaps Grace hard, which upsets Grace. Edwards quickly tags in Steelz, who comes in with a hard kick for a two count. Steelz begins to work over Grace in the corner with quick strikes. She snapmares Grace and gets in a running kick. Grace tries to tag in Slamovich, but Steelz knocks Slamovich off of the apron and keeps Grace away from the corner.

Grace is able to slam Steelz, though, and tags in Slamovich. Slamovich comes in hot with quick, running strikes to Steelz, followed by a rolling attack. Edwards breaks up the pin. Slamovich stays in control until Steelz hits a Lungblower on Slamovich. Slamovich’s momentum allows her to tag in Grace, though.

Grace comes in and tries to hit the Juggernaut Driver on Steelz. Steelz fights it off, but Grace is able to hit a bunch of hard strikes until Steelz hits a Crucifix Bomb. Slamovich breaks up the pin on Grace. Edwards tags in. Edwards and Steelz try to double team Grace, but she fights it and is able to tag Slamovich. Slamovich comes in and quickly locks in a Sleeper on Edwards. Edwards immediately taps out!

Winners: Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace

Savannah Evans’ attack on Lei Ying Lee from last week is shown. Gia Miller is with Savannah Evans in the back. Evans is asked why she attacked Lee. Evans is sick of others coming in and being treated like a big deal. She’s a big deal and is tired of waiting for opportunities.

No DQ Match: NXT’s Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary

Rosemary charges at Wendy Choo with a cane, but Choo ducks under it and gets in some strikes. Choo drives Rosemary’s head into the turnbuckle multiple times and gets a two count. Choo hits a cartwheel corner attack. Choo goes in for another corner attack, but Rosemary blocks it and locks in the Upside Down.

Choo frees herself. Rosemary is stuck in the ropes, so Choo is able to get in some shots and a running kick on the apron. Rosemary falls to the outside. Choo grabs her pillow and tries to hit Rosemary. Rosemary catches it and they play tug-of-war. Rosemary is able to pull Choo into the ringpost and take control on the outside.

Rosemary pulls Choo to the announce table and chokes Choo with some of the wires at the table. Back in the ring, Rosemary hits a sliding forearm for a two count. Rosemary grabs her cane and tries to drive it down into Choo. Choo blocks it, but Rosemary is able to roll over and use the cane to choke Choo. Choo gets out of it and they stand up. They both hit a clothesline on each other and are down.

Both women sit up and stand. Choo takes control in the corner. She snapmares Rosemary and forearms her in the throat. Choo grabs her pillow and hits Rosemary with it several times. Choo goes to the second rope with the pillow and hits a diving attack with it onto Rosemary for a two count.

Choo tries to lock on a Sleeper, but Rosemary wiggles out and hits a Spear for a two count. Rosemary grabs the cane. Choo ducks under and bites at Rosemary’s hand. Rosemary is able to use the cane to hit Choo in the midsection, though, and hits As Above So Below for the win!

Winner: Rosemary

Rosemary kisses Wendy Choo’s forehead and lays her gently on the pillow after the match.

A Turning Point video package airs for November 29th.

A match between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana from the vault airs. The match took place on June 15, 2024. During the match, Champaign Singh got involved, so Santino Marella made the match a tag team match, with Joe Hendry teaming with Mike Santana. That match had good back and forth action that made Santana and Hendry look strong. Santana and Hendry got the win, with Frankie Kazarian attacking them after the match. Rhino made the save and hit a Gore on Kazarian.

Steve Maclin is in the back. He calls Josh Alexander chicken(poop) and a coward now that he doesn’t have the boss helping him in the back. Alexander may have beaten Maclin at Bound for Glory, but their issues are far from over.

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz are in the back. They are frustrated with their recent loss and feel like they’re in a rut. They agree that it’s not about how fast they get back into form, it’s about the climb. With that, they climb into the Treehouse. Wentz and Miguel talk about the empty chair. They then make a lot of…references before lift off.

The digital exclusive from last week that set up tonight’s Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth match is shown.

Joe Hendry comes to the top of the ramp with a microphone. He says that it’s usually time to talk about Joe Hendry, but not now. Now, it’s time to talk about Ryan Nemeth. Hendry has researched Ryan’s career and was inspired to put together a music video for him to cover all of his accolades. The Ryan Nemeth Story includes him being Nic Nemeth’s brother…the end. Joe Hendry suggests adding another chapter, with Ryan Nemeth facing Joe Hendry next week on iMPACT!

Mike Santana is in the back and is approached by First Class. Santana tells them to think about what they’re about to say. AJ Francis says that he has nothing but respect for Santana. Francis says that it pays to have friends. He says that Santana might not have had the best partners in the past, but has he ever thought about flying First Class? Santana says that he’s been on a mission and has been doing it all by himself. Why would he need First Class? As Santana walks away, Francis tells KC Navarro to handle Santana.

A Genesis video package airs January 19th.

Jody Threat with Dani Luna vs. Heather by Elegance with Ash by Elegance & The Personal Concierge

The Personal Concierge smack talks Detroit before introducing Heather by Elegance, who comes out with Ash by Elegance.

Heather by Elegance attacks Jody Threat in the corner during Threat’s entrance. Threat fights off the early attack and hits a series of short clotheslines in the corner, followed by an Exploder for a two count. Threat throws Heather onto the ropes. She goes for a running attack, but Ash by Elegance trips her up. Thanks to the distraction, Heather is able to hit a Tornado DDT and takes control.

Heather kicks at Threat on the mat and then stomps on her more in the corner. Ash rips at Threat’s hair as the referee backs Heather off of the attack. Threat almost reverses the control, but Heather drags Threat down again by the hair for a two count. Heather locks in a neck crank and then drives down some elbows.

Threat gets up and counters a suplex with a suplex of her own. Heather hits two running clotheslines and a running kick. Threat hits double knees and a German Suplex. The Personal Concierge and Ash get on the apron. Dani Luna pulls Ash off of the apron. The distraction allows Heather to take control. Heather goes for a crossbody off of the top, but Threat catches her and hits Up Shove It for the win!

Winner: Jody Threat

Announced for next week’s iMPACT!:

*Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

*Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

*The Northern Armory vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, and Eric Young

*Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

TNA X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Moose

They stare each other down to start off. Mike Bailey tries to use his speed to cut down Moose early. Moose fights it off and tries to hit Go to Hell, but Bailey reverses it – sending Moose to the outside. Bailey goes for a dive, but Moose gets onto the apron and blocks it. Bailey fights him off and knocks Moose to the floor. Bailey hits a moonsault from the second rope inside of the ring to the outside onto Moose.

Bailey doesn’t go on the attack right away on the outside, allowing Moose to get up and get in a strike. Moose attempts to chop Bailey, but misses and hits the ringpost. He tries again and he hits the ringpost again.

Back in the ring, Bailey kicks at Moose. Moose slides out of the ring again. Bailey drop toe holds Moose down and then tries to kick Moose. Moose moves out of the way and Bailey kicks the steel stairs. Moose picks up Bailey and drives his leg down onto the apron.

Back from commercial, Moose has control inside of the ring. Moose is favoring his hand still, but Bailey is in worse shape with his leg. Moose goes for a Powerbomb, but Bailey slips out of it. Moose gets Bailey back up and Powerbombs him into the top turnbuckle. Moose takes full advantage in the corner, stomping down on Bailey’s leg.

Moose whips Bailey hard into the corner. Moose goes for a running attack, but Bailey gets a leg up. Moose catches Bailey for a Powerbomb, but Bailey rolls through. Bailey misses a running Shooting Star. Moose drives Bailey’s leg into the mat again to slow him down. Moose tries to drive the leg down again, but Bailey rolls him up for a two count.

Moose hits a big Uranage for a two count. Moose locks on an Abdominal Stretch and tries to grab at Bailey’s face. Bailey grabs Moose’s hand and fights him off. Bailey hits a couple of hard kicks, but Moose returns with a kick of his own. Bailey fights off a Powerbomb and hits double knees for a two count.

Bailey tries to go for an attack, but his leg slows him down. Back from commercial, Bailey is back in control. He sends Moose to the outside and hits a double springboard dive. He gets Moose back in the ring and goes to the top rope. Bailey hits a Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Moose strikes at Bailey’s leg to slow him down. Moose hits a chop, but his hand still hurts. Bailey hits a kick, but his leg still hurts. They both continue to throw strikes with their injured limbs, with some of them being blocked. Bailey goes for a Tornado Kick. Moose blocks it, but Bailey rolls him up for a two count. Moose keeps blocking Bailey’s attacks, but Bailey keeps rolling Moose up for two counts…until Moose hits a big clothesline. Moose gets Bailey up again, but Bailey counters it into a Code Red for a two count.

Both men are down. Bailey gets up first, but Moose pulls him into the turnbuckles. Moose sets up for the Spear, but Bailey kicks the attempt. Bailey gets in another kick and double knees. Bailey hits a superkick and a Tornado Kick. Bailey sets up Ultima Weapon, but Moose hits a dropkick that knocks Bailey off of the ropes and to the outside.

Both men crawl to the ropes and meet at the top turnbuckle. Bailey snaps Moose’s injured hand and Moose falls to the mat. Moose tries to recover and run up the ropes. Bailey moves off of them to avoid the attack, but climbs up again quickly and hits a Super Poisonrana. Bailey follows that up with Ultima Weapon for a two count.

Bailey goes for a Tornado Kick, but Moose hits a Spear. Bailey rolls out of the ring due to the impact. Moose follows Bailey to the outside and runs around the ring, hitting another Spear. Moose sends Bailey back into the ring and goes for another Spear. Bailey counters it with a roll up. Moose kicks out. Bailey goes for a springboard move, but Moose Spears him out of mid-air. Moose sets up for another Spear and hits it for the win!

Winner and NEW TNA X-Division Champion: Moose

After the match, Trent Seven comes out to check on Mike Bailey. On the way out, though, Trent Seven and Moose have a brief staredown. Trent Seven comforts Mike Bailey with a hug…and a low blow! Trent Seven hits Bailey with the Seven Star Lariat and then chokes Bailey with a towel. Seven throws Bailey out of the ring and rips off his own shirt. Seven throws his shirt at Bailey and looks down at his former partner from the apron as the episode fades to black