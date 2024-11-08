WWE ID Expands Roster with Two New Signings

Two additional talents have been signed to WWE ID.
Alongside Zayda Steel, who was previously announced for WWE ID, the new independent wrestling development program revealed today the signing of "Cold Brew" Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling.
The third talent scouted for WWE ID is Bryce Donovan, who hails from Wrestling Open.
#WWEID welcomes @coldbrewjones!— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 8, 2024
Scouted From: This Is Wrestling
Hometown: Coffeyville, KS pic.twitter.com/ZsPgXxHYU8
#WWEID welcomes @BryceDShook— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 7, 2024
Scouted From: Wrestling Open
Hometown: Long Beach, NY pic.twitter.com/i0LKpI2PUH
