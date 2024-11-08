WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE ID Expands Roster with Two New Signings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

WWE ID Expands Roster with Two New Signings

Two additional talents have been signed to WWE ID.

Alongside Zayda Steel, who was previously announced for WWE ID, the new independent wrestling development program revealed today the signing of "Cold Brew" Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling.

The third talent scouted for WWE ID is Bryce Donovan, who hails from Wrestling Open.


Tags: #wwe #wwe id

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90206/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π