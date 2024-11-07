Potential Live Airing of International WWE RAW Episodes on Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that WWE will produce six editions of RAW and SmackDown from Europe in March 2024. WWE usually airs international shows on tape delay in the United States, but that could change with RAW moving to Netflix in January.

During WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, insights about the international shows airing on Netflix were shared:

“WWE did make some big news internationally this week, as they announced a three-week tour of the United Kingdom, directly in the middle of WrestleMania season, with six of those shows being TV episodes of both Raw and SmackDown. We are told that, after speaking with Netflix sources, that Netflix is absolutely open to the idea of broadcasting those Raw shows live as they happen.

Basically, we could be looking at some Monday afternoon Raw right in the middle of WrestleMania season. We’re told that WWE is considering the idea, no decision, one way or the other, but Netflix is on board for doing those shows live as they happen. Of course, SmackDown will be on tape delay from USA Network. Nothing changing there, but to be determined if Netflix wants to host these shows live as it’s on the table.”