WWE NXT Welcomes Former Boxer Vicky D'Errico as New Referee

A new member has joined WWE’s zebra-striped staff.

WWE NXT head referee Darryl Sharma took to social media to announce that former female professional boxer Vicky D’Errico has officially signed with WWE as the latest addition to the NXT referee crew.

D’Errico's signing came after she was recruited during the WrestleMania XL Tryouts held in Philadelphia earlier this year.

“[The November 2] WWE NXT live event in Orlando will see the debut of my latest signee – Vicky D’Errico,” Sharma shared on X. “Vicky was recruited for our WrestleMania Tryouts in Philly, and started her training in Sept.”

He also encouraged fans, stating, “Please give a warm welcome to the former Rough N Rowdy boxing champion, Vicky D’Errico!”