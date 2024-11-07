Malakai Black Departing AEW?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, an unusual moment unfolded at the conclusion of the match between Adam Cole and Malakai Black. It appeared that Black signaled for the finish.

After the match, Black declined a handshake and instead embraced Adam Cole.

As reported by Fightful Select, there was speculation following the match that this could signify a potential “send-off.”

In recent months, the word circulating within AEW has been that Black may be wrapping up his commitments by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

In 2022, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Black was under contract “for almost five years,” a claim Black has since refuted.

Reports suggest that Black’s contract does contain some option years.