Malakai Black Confirms He Is Not Leaving AEW

Malakai Black is staying put.

Despite speculation regarding his potential exit from AEW after his defeat to Adam Cole on the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, the situation seems to be misrepresented.

The member of House of Black took to social media to set the record straight in a video posted shortly after the November 6 AEW on TBS broadcast.

“I am not injured, nor am I retiring, nor am I leaving,” Black stated. “I feel this happens every match I have.”

He added, “I don’t understand how many times you’re gonna say these things and they not happen, and people are gonna still fall for that. I haven’t been injured in more than three years.”

Be sure to check out the full video on Malakai Black’s Instagram page.