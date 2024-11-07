WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Malakai Black Confirms He Is Not Leaving AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 07, 2024

Malakai Black is staying put.

Despite speculation regarding his potential exit from AEW after his defeat to Adam Cole on the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, the situation seems to be misrepresented.

The member of House of Black took to social media to set the record straight in a video posted shortly after the November 6 AEW on TBS broadcast.

“I am not injured, nor am I retiring, nor am I leaving,” Black stated. “I feel this happens every match I have.”

He added, “I don’t understand how many times you’re gonna say these things and they not happen, and people are gonna still fall for that. I haven’t been injured in more than three years.”

Be sure to check out the full video on Malakai Black’s Instagram page.

