Malakai Black Confirms He Is Not Leaving AEW

Malakai Black is staying put.
Despite speculation regarding his potential exit from AEW after his defeat to Adam Cole on the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, the situation seems to be misrepresented.
The member of House of Black took to social media to set the record straight in a video posted shortly after the November 6 AEW on TBS broadcast.
“I am not injured, nor am I retiring, nor am I leaving,” Black stated. “I feel this happens every match I have.”
He added, “I don’t understand how many times you’re gonna say these things and they not happen, and people are gonna still fall for that. I haven’t been injured in more than three years.”
Be sure to check out the full video on Malakai Black’s Instagram page.
⚡ AEW Rampage SPOILERS for Friday, November 8, 2024
The results presented below were from Josh Nason and F4WOnline.com: Hikaru Shida defeated Viva Van Shida picked up the win a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 07, 2024 01:07PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com