Rhyno Makes WWE Return on NXT as Dudley Boyz Reunite; Next Week's NXT Lineup Revealed

We witnessed several ECW Originals make an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the show, Robert Stone delivered a promo where he criticized the Philadelphia fans, claiming that the crowds in New York City and Boston were superior.

In the midst of his promo, the lights suddenly went out. When they returned, Rhyno was in the ring, delivering a devastating Gore to Stone. Rhyno is well-known as a former ECW World and ECW Television Champion.

Additionally, this week’s WWE NXT featured a match where Ethan Page and Ridge Holland triumphed over Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley, with Ridge securing the victory by pinning Williams.

As the two celebrated their win, Bubba and Trick launched an attack, with Trick delighting the crowd by hitting a Wazzup on Ethan.

As Bubba called for tables, D-Von Dudley appeared at ringside, tossing a table into the ring. Lastly, several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Fans can look forward to Nikkita Lyons squaring off against Adriana Rizzo, and a championship match where Fallon Henley will defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Kelani Jordan, among other exciting matchups.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s WWE NXT:

Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifiers begin

Ava will meet with the NXT tag teams