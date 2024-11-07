Another Major Match Added to AEW Full Gear 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another major match has been announced for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

In this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate—comprised of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin—opened the show.

During the segment, MVP officially introduced the trio to AEW, mentioning that they did not intend to create enemies with Swerve Strickland, but it was Strickland who chose to pursue that conflict.

MVP then showcased footage from Lashley’s debut on last week’s show. As the video concluded, Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance. Swerve declared, “Bobby Lashley … Full Gear,” to which MVP replied, “We’ll see you there, kid!”

AEW Full Gear 2024 is set to take place on November 23.