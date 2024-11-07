WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Another Major Match Added to AEW Full Gear 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 07, 2024

Another Major Match Added to AEW Full Gear 2024

Another major match has been announced for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

In this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate—comprised of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin—opened the show.

During the segment, MVP officially introduced the trio to AEW, mentioning that they did not intend to create enemies with Swerve Strickland, but it was Strickland who chose to pursue that conflict.

MVP then showcased footage from Lashley’s debut on last week’s show. As the video concluded, Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance. Swerve declared, “Bobby Lashley … Full Gear,” to which MVP replied, “We’ll see you there, kid!”

AEW Full Gear 2024 is set to take place on November 23.


Tags: #aew #bobby lashley #full gear #the hurt syndicate

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90195/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π