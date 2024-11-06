Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamita results from Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight's show is Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC, Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black, The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration (Fight Without Honor), Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter, The Hurt Syndicate LIVE, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet & TBA, as well as Christian Cage & HOOK go face-to-face.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (NOVEMBER 6, 2024): MANCHESTER, N.H.

We shoot to a live cold open inside SNHU Arena, where Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring.

The Hurt Syndicate Kick Off This Week's Show

Schiavone introduces his guests at this time, The Hurt Syndicate. Out comes MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to a big pop. They settle in the ring dressed to the nines in their suits and ties. Schiavone begins speaking as fans chant "MVP! MVP!" MVP cuts him off and tells him not to be rude. He says he doesn't need and introduction and tells Schiavone he can go.

He says his name is Montell Vontavious Porter, but we obviously know him as MVP. He is joined by "The Standard of Excellence," Mr. Shelton Benjamin and multi-time NCAA All American, one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry, and one of the most fearsome competitors to stand in this ring. A man with a MMA record of 19-0. "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. A former four time world champion across three different companies.

MVP says if he should hand you a Hurt Syndicate business card, it's like a gold ticket. If you accept it, it can change your life. If you reject it, this is what happens. He then introduces a video package showing The Hurt Syndicate beating down Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana last week. MVP says they wanted to help elevate Swerve. They didn't want to make an enemy of him.

As he continues talking, we hear "Who's House?" and then the catchy-ass theme for Swerve Strickland plays. Out he comes with Prince Nana and a look of death in his eyes and a giant chain in his hands. Several officials hold him back. He gets on the mic and simply says, "Bobby Lashley ... Full Gear." MVP says, "We'll see you there, kid!"

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

We see a video package on Orange Cassidy, and then return inside the arena where Claudio Castagnoli and PAC make their way out for opening action. Cassidy comes out next and the brawl gets started early. Darby Allin eventually runs out to join in and the four men brawl all over the place before getting into the ring and starting the actual match.

Eventually, things do settle in the ring and it is PAC and Castagnoli who settle into a very comfortable offensive lead. On that note, the show heads into an early mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Allin going nuts with anticipation of a hot tag, which he gets.

He hits the ring and immediately shifts the momentum, but not for long, as PAC and Castagnoli take over and start beating him down over time. PAC hits a crazy super-brainbuster off the ropes to Allin for a close two-count. After some more back-and-forth action, Marina Shafir gets involved, leading to Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta coming out. The match is thrown out. They beat everyone down until The Conglomeration makes the save.

Winners via DQ: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

Fight Without Honor

The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration

Backstage, The Hurt Syndicate approach Ricochet with a business card. They will be keeping an eye on his match later. Back inside the arena, The Learning Tree trio head out for the Fight Without Honor bout. The Conglomeration come out next and the bell sounds to get things started.

Almost immediately we see Briscoe suplex Jericho through a table on the floor. After a couple of additional table spots and other fun with foreign objects, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Bryan Keith blasting everyone with a kendo stick. Big Bill and Kyle O'Reilly fight to the back.

In the ring, we see a four-man stacked high spot off the ropes in the corner. The camera switches backstage where Big Bill sets a table up. He goes to put O'Reilly through it but O'Reilly hops up on the big man with a front choke. Bill fades and they both collapse and go through the table.

Back inside the ring, we see tables, ladders and chairs (oh my) everywhere. Briscoe lays Jericho out on a table and climbs to the very tip-top of a ladder. He leaps high in the air, "Macho Man" Randy Savage style, with a huge elbow that puts Jericho through it. He goes for the cover, but Keith breaks it up. Ishii picks up the win with a pin over Jericho for The Conglomeration moments later.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

The show heads to another commercial break after the Fight Without Honor battle wraps up. When it returns, we get Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir leaving the building, but stopping for a worked-up Mox to talk directly into the camera. He tells Orange Cassidy that Yuta doesn't owe him just because he slept on your couch and you gave him some gas money. He tells Darby that despite what he thought, Yuta isn't his friend. Yuta is a soldier.

Back inside the arena, we hear the catchy-ass theme music for Adam Cole. Out he comes to the ring looking to stack his second consecutive win, en route to three straight in hopes of earning his desired fight against former friend turned enemy MJF. After Cole settles in the ring, out comes someone the commentators remind us he has never beaten -- Malakai Black.

After The House of Black member makes his chilling ring entrance, the bell sounds and things get started. Black jumps into the early offensive lead. He decides early on that focusing on Cole's weakened ankle is too easy a route to victory. Instead, he focuses elsewhere, and as he does, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Black still dominating the action. He lands a big running knee lift and falls onto Cole for a cover. He only gets two. Cole starts to fight back and take over. He goes to lower the boom after pulling his knee pad down, but he runs right into Black's The End for a super close two-count.

Cole fights back with a Panama Sunrise and a big super kick. He goes to pick Black up, but Black hits him with a kick from his back. Cole gets back to his feet, as does Black, while the crowd comes back to life. Black stumbles back to the mat and struggles to get up. Black waves Cole on to finish him. Cole drops the boom and gets the win. One more until he gets MJF!

Winner: Adam Cole

MJF Needs Someone To Pay A Visit ...

Kyle O'Reilly is being shown watching on from a monitor backstage as Cole talks to Malakai off-mic as his music plays. They each stand up and hug. Cole asks the crowd to give it up for Malakai, one of the toughest opponents he's faced in 16 years. Cole then addresses MJF while holding his jaw. He tells him per Tony Khan that if he and Roderick Strong both get to three wins, it'll be a triple-threat match at AEW Full Gear 2024.

From there, we shoot to MJF somewhere looking upset at this. He gets on the phone and calls a mystery person. "Hey, I need you to pay someone a visit," he says.

Jay White & Hangman Page Brawl

Jay White is being interviewed backstage when he is attacked out of nowhere by Hangman Page. Page beats him down out to the ringside area. As they continue to brawl, Juice Robinson comes out to help.

White gets on the mic and tells Hangman not to run off again. He says his bag leg, which Hangman is limping on, is going to be his downfall. He teases being the first to submit Hangman at AEW Full Gear 2024. After this wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Christian Cage, HOOK Go Face-To-Face

When the show return, we see Kris Statlander backstage when a car pulls up and hits her. The camera shot switches to show inside the vehicle, where Mercedes Mone is yelling at Kamille for screwing up again and hitting someone with the car. She yells at Kamille to go get her. Instead, Statlander yanks her out and beats she and Mone down.

Inside the arena, Christian Cage comes out accompanied by The Patriarchy for his scheduled face-to-face segment with HOOK. He has extra security with him as well. He tells everyone to shut up and sit down so he can conduct his business. He then formally announces Kip Sabian as part of The Patriarchy.

As he continues to talk, the bat symbol for HOOK flashes in the rafters and we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson. He stands at the top of the stage while Christian speaks his piece. When Cage says he wishes his father was dead, HOOK loses it and rushes the ring. He takes out the security and gets his hands on Cage, who scurries away. HOOK chokes out a security guard while staring Cage down.

Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter

Backstage, Don Callis is being interviewed when some big dude walks up and hands him an envelope full of cash and a ring in a jewelry box. Callis smiles. The big fella tells him there's a message as well. He plays the message on his phone, which is from MJF. He tells him to take out Callis and if he scratches his Dynamite Diamond Ring in the process, there are other big men in suits who can scratch him up as well.

Callis smiles, puts the ring on and walks off. Back inside the arena, Penelope Ford makes her way to the ring for her big comeback match. Out next is her opponent, Jamie Hayter. Ford immediately goes after Hayter and establishes the early offensive lead, but Hayter eventually takes over. After a couple of minutes of action, Hayter hits Hayter-Aid for the win. We see a Mina Shirakawa is coming next week vignette and then head to another break before the main event.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet & Powerhouse Hobbs

It's main event time!

But first, we return to a vignette putting over Kazuchika Okada, with Jim Ross calling him one of the top five most overall talented performers in the game. Okada is shown talking about the AEW Continental Championship and this year's Continental Classic. It's that time of year! More details will soon follow.

Inside the arena, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts is shown in the ring beginning the formal pre-match ring introductions for our final bout of the evening. The team of Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita make their way out to the ring. The Don Callis Family duo settle inside and await Ricochet and his mystery partner.

Ricochet comes out with a microphone in-hand. He found as of October 4 this year, a certain someone's contract from The Don Callis Family has expired. He says he's upset and pissed off because people forgot about him. The theme for Powerhouse Hobbs hits and out comes the big man in his long-awaited return appearance.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event of the evening. Hobbs dominates the action straight out of the gate, taking it to Fletcher and Takeshita with relative ease. As things continue, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Hobbs hits an avalanche turning power slam to Takeshita off the middle rope.

Fletcher tries jumping him from behind, but Hobbs pulls his straps down and beats him down as well. Hobbs and Takeshita trade big shots back-and-forth. Ricochet and Fletcher battle it out as the legal men in the ring now. Fletcher gets a close two-count but Ricochet hangs on. Schiavone points out Ricochet hasn't been pinned or submitted since his arrival in AEW.

Ricochet goes on an offensive tear and ends up pulling off the win. Afterwards, as Fletcher attacks Ricochet, the Aussie Open theme hits and out comes Mark Davis. He and former partner Fletcher have heated words. Davis shoves Fletcher down but gets attacked from behind by Lance Archer and Brian Cage.

As they beat him down, Adam Cole's theme hits. He is met by his opponent for next week, Konosuke Takeshita. They brawl to the back. Cage and Archer hold Davis. Fletcher goes to beat him down but then out of nowhere, Will Ospreay's theme hits. "The Aerial Assassin" returns and sprints to the ring to make the save. He helps beat everyone down along with Davis and Hobbs and Ricochet. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!