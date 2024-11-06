Bobby Lashley Joins AEW as Latest All Elite Signing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley has officially joined AEW, as confirmed by Tony Khan in a tweet on Wednesday. Lashley is now part of the All Elite roster, and he will be accompanied by The Hurt Syndicate—comprising Shelton Benjamin and MVP—who are set to make their presence felt on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The tweet from Khan stated: "It’s official: @fightbobby is All Elite! Don’t miss @AEWonTV Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!" This marks the first time Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite.

Last week, Lashley made his AEW debut on Dynamite, reuniting with former Hurt Business members Benjamin and MVP. During the episode, Swerve Strickland triumphed over Benjamin in the main event but was subsequently attacked by Lashley after the match. Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP then delivered a beatdown to Strickland and Prince Nana, with MVP addressing the crowd by asking, “Guess who’s back in business?”

Lashley, 48, left WWE after his contract expired in August and is known for being a two-time WWE Champion during his time with the company.