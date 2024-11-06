WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
QT Marshall Explains His Decision to Stay with AEW Instead of Joining WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

QT Marshall turned down WWE and re-signed with AEW for a compelling reason.

In a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of Sports Illustrated: The Takedown, the AEW performer elaborated on his decision.

“I have so many positives in wrestling when it comes to what I bring to the table,” Marshall stated. “I make too many to the point where no one has a clue what to do with me, which is why I fit in so well at AEW because I don’t have just one role.”

Marshall further explained, “I just do as much stuff as I possibly can. Of course, it dawned on me to think about it. I remember telling Tony a long time ago when Cody first went to WWE, ‘I’m never going to leave AEW to go work in the office at WWE. I just won’t do it. That’s such a large system.’ I’m like Tony’s right-hand man. So why would I leave to go be number 7,000 in a company, work more hours, more days on the road, just to say I work for WWE? Like 20 years ago, of course, I would have done anything to work for WWE. Now, it’s different. If it was just talent-related, and I told Tony this as well, ‘If they came to me and we spoke about just being a talent on the main roster, of course. I mean, that’s the dream.’”


