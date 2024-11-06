AEW Files Trademarks for “Parade of Champions,” Teasing New Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A pair of recent AEW trademark filings may suggest a potential new show title for the promotion.

On November 5, AEW submitted trademark applications for the names “Parade of Champions” and “AEW Parade of Champions.” The trademark details indicate they are intended for goods and services related to a continuing wrestling program, including:

- Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video, and computer networks.

- Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances.

- Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events.

- Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.

- Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet.

- Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

The name Parade of Champions has a storied legacy in wrestling history, most notably utilized by World Class Championship Wrestling for their Von Erich memorial shows. The inaugural Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions at Texas Stadium in 1984 featured Kerry Von Erich defeating Ric Flair to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

No information has been released regarding the specifics of these trademarks or their intended applications.