Bron Breakker and Sheamus Eliminated from WWE Speed Contender’s Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

After going to a time-limit draw, Bron Breakker and Sheamus have both been eliminated from the ongoing WWE Speed number one contender’s tournament.

The Breakker vs. Sheamus match that aired on Speed today went the full three minutes without a winner being decided. As time was winding down, Breakker went for a spear but was intercepted by a knee strike from Sheamus. Both competitors fell to the mat as the final seconds ticked away. Under the tournament rules, both wrestlers are eliminated if the match ends in a time-limit draw.

A post-match angle saw Breakker and Sheamus trading strikes until officials intervened to break up their brawl. Corey Graves emphasized on commentary that Breakker and Sheamus still have unfinished business.

As a result, Dragon Lee will face Akira Tozawa on Speed next Wednesday (November 13) to determine the next challenger for Andrade’s WWE Speed Championship. Andrade has held the title since June, successfully defending it against Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and Pete Dunne.

Breakker, who currently holds the Intercontinental title, had the opportunity to become a double champion if he could win this tournament and defeat Andrade.


