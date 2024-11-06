AEW to Embrace Cutting-Edge Technology in 2025 with New Production Facilities

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is set to implement new technology in 2025.

According to Mark J. Burns of SVG, Tony Khan’s promotion will utilize Live Media Group's IP-based mobile facilities, which will include a North American-based production truck equipped with an EVS MediaInfra Strata router.

AEW Executive Vice President and Head of Global Production Mike Mansury explained, “The idea was getting more IP-based with everything that we are doing. How can we get AEW to be more towards the cutting edge? That’s always the challenge with our line of work. We’re not quite sport; we’re not quite entertainment. We’re a lovely hybrid. How do we take our form of content and intertwine technology into it that leaves us at the cutting edge and allows us to be trendsetters as opposed to followers?”

He further emphasized, “Starting in 2025, you’ll see more of a sports-style presentation in-arena in terms of being able to entertain the audience when there isn’t in-ring content or taped content happening as part of the television broadcast. We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special.”

Additionally, AEW will operate 16 production trucks with A and B units.