NJPW Officially Confirms Ricochet vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Match for Wrestle Dynasty 2025 at Tokyo Dome

It’s official.

Ricochet is set to challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion as the New Year begins.

After his attack on the reigning title-holder, Zack Sabre Jr., during the NJPW Power Struggle 2024 event in Osaka, Japan, Ricochet has been confirmed as the challenger for ZSJ at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025 event.

NJPW1972.com shared the following announcement:

Ricochet vs ZSJ official for Wrestle Dynasty!

After a shocking end to Power Struggle on November 4, the first match is official for Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 2025, as Ricochet and Zack Sabre Jr. will go one on one!

Tickets available worldwide for Wrestle Dynasty!

Watch Wrestle Dynasty live in English on NJPW World!

Ricochet made his presence felt, quite literally in Sabre’s case, with a springboard lariat that took the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by surprise at the end of Power Struggle Monday. Taking the microphone, the former Best of the Super Jr. winner said that it was ‘time to show the world, I’m still the man around here’ before issuing a challenge for the world title.

Bydeclaring his spot for January 5, Ricochet is taking a gamble that Sabre will still be champion heading into Wrestle Dynasty. Either way though, with a physical shot to the TMDK frontman, Ricochet will have to answer for his actions come January 5 in the Tokyo Dome!