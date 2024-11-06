WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Goes Extreme Live from the Legendary ECW Arena Tonight!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

WWE NXT goes EXTREME tonight!

The weekly WWE NXT program returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, broadcasting live from the iconic 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here's the lineup for tonight's special Wednesday episode of NXT on CW:

- Ava’s “Special Announcement”

- Francine will be in attendance

- Rob Van Dam is set to make an appearance

- Je’Von Evans takes on Wes Lee

- Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams face Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

- Hardcore Match – Dawn Marie as the referee: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

- A six-woman tag match featuring Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Fatal Influence against Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, & Jordynne Grace


