AEW Collision Sees Increase in Viewership as 18-49 Demo Rating Remains Steady

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2024

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision attracted an average of 349,000 viewers, marking an increase of 8.7 percent from the previous week. This viewership represents the highest total for the show since September 28.

In the 18-49 demographic, Collision recorded a rating of 0.09, which is consistent with last week’s figure. However, this rating ties as the second-lowest since September 14.

The program faced stiff competition from college football across all major broadcast networks, as well as ESPN, and went head-to-head with a UFC card on ESPN+, which featured a particularly strong lineup for a non-PPV event.

Compared to the same week in 2023, Collision’s total viewership decreased by 4.6 percent, although its 18-49 rating remained unchanged. Notably, both this year and last year’s episodes aired on days following WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE, which took place earlier in the afternoon.

Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 05, 2024


