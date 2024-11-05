WWE ID Program Gains Momentum: “Someone’s Been ID’d”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is beginning to make significant strides with its ID program.

The official WWE ID account on X stated, “Someone’s been ID’d. Be there this Sunday to find out who.”

The individual who has been “ID’d” hails from Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, which is set to host its “Super Sunday” event on November 10 at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX.