WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE ID Program Gains Momentum: “Someone’s Been ID’d”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2024

WWE ID Program Gains Momentum: “Someone’s Been ID’d”

WWE is beginning to make significant strides with its ID program.

On Tuesday, WWE revealed, “Someone’s been ID’d.”

The official WWE ID account on X stated, “Someone’s been ID’d. Be there this Sunday to find out who.”

The individual who has been “ID’d” hails from Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, which is set to host its “Super Sunday” event on November 10 at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX.

 


Tags: #wwe #wwe id

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90171/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π