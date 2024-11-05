AEW Rampage Hits Viewership Low

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The November 1 episode of AEW Rampage averaged 172,000 viewers on TNT, a 28.6% drop from the previous week and marking the lowest audience in the show's history. This episode is now the second-lowest viewership for any first-run AEW show, only surpassing the September 6 Collision that faced the final SmackDown on Fox.

Rampage also recorded a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a 44.4% decline from last week, tying with the September 6 Collision for the lowest rating ever for a first-run AEW broadcast.

Despite lighter competition after the World Series, Rampage faced NBA basketball on ESPN and college football on Fox. Compared to the same week in 2023, viewership fell by 32%, while the 18-49 rating decreased by 30.8%.