Karl Anderson Undergoes Surgery, Out Until After WrestleMania 41

Karl Anderson of The OC has undergone surgery and will be sidelined until after WWE WrestleMania 41.

In a social media post on Monday, Anderson announced that he had surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, performed by Dr. Dugas. A photo accompanying the post showed Anderson’s left arm in a sling.

Additionally, Anderson promised to share details about his injury and the surgery on his Talk’n Shop podcast, with a new episode scheduled to drop this Thursday.

Anderson and his tag partner Luke Gallows last competed at the October 1 WWE NXT taping in a dark match, while their last televised match aired on the September 24 WWE NXT episode. The OC’s most recent main roster televised appearance was in July during a SmackDown segment for a WWE Tag Team title number one contender’s gauntlet.

In his post, Anderson wrote:

“Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me. See you after #WrestleMania 😘 #WWE #wweraw. Details on this week’s #TalkNShop dropping Thursday am. Link in bio @talknshoppodcast. Monday Night Raw tonight! @wwe”