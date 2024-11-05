WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Karl Anderson Undergoes Surgery, Out Until After WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2024

Karl Anderson Undergoes Surgery, Out Until After WrestleMania 41

Karl Anderson of The OC has undergone surgery and will be sidelined until after WWE WrestleMania 41.

In a social media post on Monday, Anderson announced that he had surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, performed by Dr. Dugas. A photo accompanying the post showed Anderson’s left arm in a sling.

Additionally, Anderson promised to share details about his injury and the surgery on his Talk’n Shop podcast, with a new episode scheduled to drop this Thursday.

Anderson and his tag partner Luke Gallows last competed at the October 1 WWE NXT taping in a dark match, while their last televised match aired on the September 24 WWE NXT episode. The OC’s most recent main roster televised appearance was in July during a SmackDown segment for a WWE Tag Team title number one contender’s gauntlet.

In his post, Anderson wrote:

“Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me. See you after #WrestleMania 😘 #WWE #wweraw. Details on this week’s #TalkNShop dropping Thursday am. Link in bio @talknshoppodcast. Monday Night Raw tonight! @wwe”


Tags: #wwe #the oc #karl anderson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90168/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π