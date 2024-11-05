Shelton Benjamin Reflects on Professional Backstage Interactions with Vince McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with the Gabby AF podcast, AEW star Shelton Benjamin opened up about his backstage interactions with former WWE owner Vince McMahon. He shared that his experiences have been largely positive, saying, “It was mostly professional. I’ve never had a bad meeting with Vince. I’ve seen Vince in bad moods and things like that, but my personal interactions with him have always been pretty pleasant.”

Benjamin recalled one instance early in his career when McMahon might have snapped at him over a minor issue, noting, “There might have been one time when I first started where he might have barked at us for something small that he probably wouldn’t have remembered, but because it’s Vince, I remember. In the grand scheme of things, it was nothing.” He emphasized that he doesn't have many negative things to say about McMahon personally.

However, he did express a concern about McMahon's faith in him, stating, “My biggest issue with Vince was that he didn’t have enough faith in me. He has to have faith in you to put you in certain positions. That is my only real personal gripe with him.” Benjamin added that when he requested meetings, he was usually accommodated, though sometimes he had to wait, explaining, “One time I had to wait almost three or four hours after a show to have a meeting. His attitude was, ‘If you really want to have this meeting, you’ll wait.’ People say that they want to have a meeting, he’ll make you wait, and people will leave.” Despite these minor inconveniences, he reiterated that he doesn’t have many negative personal experiences with McMahon.