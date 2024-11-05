WWE Confirms Deal Finalized for Goldberg's Retirement Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



During the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, a pre-recorded show from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a clip aired featuring Bill Goldberg's recent television appearance, in which he revealed his intentions for a retirement match set for 2025.

Following the footage, commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves discussed the announcement, confirming that “a deal has been made” for Goldberg’s retirement match and teasing the question, “Who’s next?”