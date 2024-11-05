WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms Deal Finalized for Goldberg's Retirement Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2024

During the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, a pre-recorded show from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a clip aired featuring Bill Goldberg's recent television appearance, in which he revealed his intentions for a retirement match set for 2025.

Following the footage, commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves discussed the announcement, confirming that “a deal has been made” for Goldberg’s retirement match and teasing the question, “Who’s next?”


