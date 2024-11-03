WWE Unveils Raw & SmackDown European Dates for Road to WrestleMania Tour

During Sunday’s WWE Raw TV taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company announced an exciting lineup of European dates for this March, featuring six events for both Raw and SmackDown.
The tour kicks off in mid-March in Spain and concludes at the end of the month in London.
While specific venues and ticket details are yet to be revealed, the 12 scheduled dates are as follows:
Friday, March 14th: SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain
Saturday, March 15th: Live event in Dortmund, Germany
Sunday, March 16th: Live event in Hannover, Germany
Monday, March 17th: Raw in Brussels, Belgium
Friday, March 21st: SmackDown in Bologna, Italy
Saturday, March 22nd: Live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Sunday, March 23rd: Live event in Nottingham, England
Monday, March 24th: Raw in Glasgow, Scotland
Friday, March 28th: SmackDown in London, England
Saturday, March 29th: Live event in Vienna, Austria
Sunday, March 30th: Live event in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Monday, March 31st: Raw in London, England
While it is assumed that SmackDown will air on tape delay in the USA, it remains unclear whether Raw, which will be available on Netflix at that time, will stream live or also face a delay.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com