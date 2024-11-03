WWE Unveils Raw & SmackDown European Dates for Road to WrestleMania Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During Sunday’s WWE Raw TV taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company announced an exciting lineup of European dates for this March, featuring six events for both Raw and SmackDown.

The tour kicks off in mid-March in Spain and concludes at the end of the month in London.

While specific venues and ticket details are yet to be revealed, the 12 scheduled dates are as follows:

Friday, March 14th: SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain

Saturday, March 15th: Live event in Dortmund, Germany

Sunday, March 16th: Live event in Hannover, Germany

Monday, March 17th: Raw in Brussels, Belgium

Friday, March 21st: SmackDown in Bologna, Italy

Saturday, March 22nd: Live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Sunday, March 23rd: Live event in Nottingham, England

Monday, March 24th: Raw in Glasgow, Scotland

Friday, March 28th: SmackDown in London, England

Saturday, March 29th: Live event in Vienna, Austria

Sunday, March 30th: Live event in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Monday, March 31st: Raw in London, England

While it is assumed that SmackDown will air on tape delay in the USA, it remains unclear whether Raw, which will be available on Netflix at that time, will stream live or also face a delay.