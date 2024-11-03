WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reveals Stunning Salary Boost Following WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2024

Cody Rhodes is making bank.

Reflecting on his return to WWE in 2022, “The American Nightmare” shared insights from a private meeting with Vince McMahon where he experienced what he called the "paper-slide treatment," reminiscent of scenes from movies.

“Really old school,” Cody remarked during an appearance on Andrew Schultz’s “Flagrant” podcast. “Scribbled on a piece of paper the amount of money the contract would be for and just slid it across, which was unnecessary.”

The Undisputed WWE Champion then disclosed that the offer he received was an astonishing 15 times greater than his earnings during his first tenure with the company.

“I can’t tell you exactly how much it was,” he said. “I can tell you it was 15 times more than what I had been making in WWE in the first run.”

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

