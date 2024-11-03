WWE NXT Live Results From Orlando, FL. 11/2/24

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nov 03, 2024

WWE made its return to live events with an NXT show on Friday evening.

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, another NXT Live event occurred in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/2/2024): ORLANDO, FL.

– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (w/ Lola Vice) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Jaida Parker)



– Tatum Paxley def. Derrian Gobourne



– Andre Chase def. Jasper Troy



– Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Shiloh Hill, Cuter James & Troy Yearwood



– Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair (w/ Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) def. Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner



– NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo def. Brooks Jensen (w/ Shawn Spears)



– Josh Briggs def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis



– NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne



– Nikkita Lyons def. Sol Ruca via DQ



– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx



– Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Dante Chen def. Ethan Page, Wes Lee & Ridge Holland