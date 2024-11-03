WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT Live Results From Orlando, FL. 11/2/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2024

WWE NXT Live Results From Orlando, FL. 11/2/24

WWE made its return to live events with an NXT show on Friday evening.

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, another NXT Live event occurred in Orlando, Florida.

Below, you can find the complete results of the show, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/2/2024): ORLANDO, FL.

– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (w/ Lola Vice) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Jaida Parker)

– Tatum Paxley def. Derrian Gobourne

– Andre Chase def. Jasper Troy

– Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Shiloh Hill, Cuter James & Troy Yearwood

– Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair (w/ Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) def. Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner

– NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo def. Brooks Jensen (w/ Shawn Spears)

– Josh Briggs def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

– NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne

– Nikkita Lyons def. Sol Ruca via DQ

– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx

– Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Dante Chen def. Ethan Page, Wes Lee & Ridge Holland

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt live #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90153/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π