Indi Hartwell Releases New Public Statement Following Her WWE Departure

Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox are reportedly departing from WWE, with news breaking on Friday evening. Indi Hartwell shared a brief message on Twitter/X before elaborating in a statement on Saturday:

“I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years and I’m so grateful! I’m just a girl from Australia who never took naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. 🫶”

According to Fightful Select, “Hartwell’s was the most unexpected of the group” and “when asking for reactions, several staff and talent felt she was coming into her own with social media skits of late.”