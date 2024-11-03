Sting's Son, Steven Borden Provides Update on His Journey to Becoming a Professional Wrestler

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Steven Borden, the son of wrestling icon Sting, recently made waves by appearing during his father's retirement match at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. Now, he's taking significant steps to carve out his own path in the wrestling world, having begun training to become a professional wrestler.

In a candid conversation on The Von Erichs’ YouTube channel, Borden shared insights into his journey, highlighting key aspects of his transition from football to wrestling. Here are some notable takeaways:

Reflecting on the differences between wrestling and football crowds, Borden remarked, “Much different. I’ve hardly ever stepped into a wrestling ring in my life up until Revolution. Again, we just weren’t involved (growing up), and now that I’ve started wrestling training and all that stuff, I’ve had a thought about… there’s a lot of me that thinks a lot of wrestling is harder than football.”

Discussing his father's reaction to his wrestling aspirations, Borden revealed, “When I told him (Sting) I wanted to wrestle? Uh, no (he was not excited). That was a tough conversation… You guys (Von Erichs) probably got a similar lecture.”

Borden also mentioned those he looks up to in the wrestling business, saying, “There’s a huge list. I think, for me, the people that have made the biggest impact on me, starting with Darby (Allin). I mean, he’s the first person that I spoke to outside of my dad when I decided to wrestle and I’ve spent a lot of time in the ring with Darby, and then after that, it’s been Dax (Harwood), FTR, Dax and Cash (Wheeler), and Adam Copeland and his wife Beth (Phoenix). Those people, I can’t say enough positive about and between them, they’ve sent me more references to watch than I can keep up with.”

As for his training schedule, Borden shared, “As often as I can. I’ve spent quite a bit of time in Asheville training with Dax and Cash and Adam and that will probably end up being a more long-term thing at some point pretty soon. It’s just a timing thing. But right now, I’m just literally flying back-and-forth. I’ve got a family here in California; a 15-month-old daughter and my wife.”