Angel Garza Undergoes Hand Surgery, Thanks Fans for Their Support During Recovery

Angel Garza has announced that he recently underwent surgery on his hand.

Taking to social media, Garza revealed that he had to have surgery due to an injury sustained “in a match some time ago.” He expressed his gratitude to fans, writing, “How are yall! Just here for a quick update regarding what happened with my hand. First off, thanks to everyone who sent me messages regarding how I was doing, how recovery was going, and wishing me a quick recovery.”

He elaborated, “In a match some time ago, I landed with my hands, specifically with my palms, and I heard a slight pop and I felt like something had exploded on my wrist, but I was not sure what it was; however, like a good Mexa, I handled it and I knew how to put on the tape so it did not hurt for wrestling and going to the gym. Anyways, I did have slight issues with my elbows, but I had rehab for that as it was just muscular tension; however, when I went to physical therapy, the medics noticed that they could not help me do the stretches needed to relax the muscles in the upper elbow because the specific pop was limiting them. They got worried and sent me to get some studies to see what the little ball on my wrist was a ganglion, and they usually drain it. There is another method they use with slamming it back in place with a book, but neither method could be done because it got fragmented in three different ganglions and they were surrounding the main arteries of the wrist, so there was no way to take them out without surgery. It was not urgent, but they did say that if they drain it, there was a 70% chance that would happen again compared to the 5-10% chance of it happening again if surgery was done, so we opted for surgery. We used general anesthesia, and the surgery lasted about an hour, and everything was removed. Now I have to rehab for about two weeks with the cast, and then the medics will see how the artery reacts. It will be without any physical activity, so I will have to keep an eye on the diet (chuckles) because I’m like one of those that pops like popcorn if I’m not careful, so I will have to keep an eye on that because I cannot do any physical activity aside from walking. Doctors said if sweat entered the cast, it might get infected. I have no idea how open the surgery wound was, but they opened it to isolate the artery and clean everything. We will see how we progress in these two weeks, and I will keep you all posted. Once again, thank you to everyone for the kind messages, and I will keep you all posted. Thank you very much!”

Garza last wrestled on the October 18th episode of WWE SmackDown. Best wishes to Angel Garza for a speedy recovery!