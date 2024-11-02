Lineup for WWE Raw on November 4 Takes Shape with Exciting Fatal-4-Way Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw episode is beginning to take shape.

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the main event for the November 4 episode of WWE Raw was revealed.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender match that will determine the next challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, during the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw.

Set for the WWE Raw taping in Riyadh this weekend, which will air as the November 4 episode this coming Monday night at 8/7c on USA Network, is a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender bout featuring Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus.

Complete WWE Raw spoilers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the November 4, 2024 episode will be available soon after the taping concludes.