Cody Rhodes Crowned First-Ever Crown Jewel Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE World Heavyweight Champion is out first for our main event match. The WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is out next, and the crowd sings him down. FWIW, the new Crown Jewel Championship (men's, not women's) is freakin' HUGE. We get our bell at 3:49pm Eastern. Both champs stare each other down as the crowd loudly gets into it. Cody plays to the crowd, then both Superstars circle. Cody and Gunther look to put on a very technical match, and Cody starts by repeatedly looking to pick the wrist or leg of Gunther. Both men back off and Cody soaks in more loud, raucous crowd chants and cheers. Finally both men lock up, with each slipping from the other's grasp in a lengthy series of grapple attempts. The match continues on slowly, with Gunther taking a very, very lengthy turn in control. Gunther begins to punish Cody, with stinging chops to Rhodes' chest. Gunther takes Cody outside and continues to punish him, and at one point tries to win via count out but Cody makes it back to the ring in time. Cody looks to get offense in, but his back gives out. Gunther continues to focus his assault on Cody's back, preying on his weakness.

After about ten minutes(I kid, make it 12 minutes), Cody starts to show some life. Cody takes Gunther down then begins his comeback sequence, rebounding off the ropes and crashing forearms into Gunther. Cody with a Scoop Slam to drop the Ring General. Cody fires off his Dusty combo and drops Gunther again. The crowd's back behind him, ripping off a loud "Dusty" chant in honor of his late father. Cody hits a Cody Cutter for a close cover of two. Cody looks for the Disaster Kick but Gunther grabs the leg and counters it into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Gunther's practically standing with the Crab locked on, keeping as much pressure on Cody's lower back as the hold allows. Cody escapes and Gunther slaps on his Sleeper Hold. Cody makes it to the ropes to force the break, so Gunther breaks it with a German Suplex! Another sleeper on Cody, with Gunther's legs wrapped around Cody's waist, right in the middle of the ring. Cody refuses to tap, and Gunther repositions. Gunther keeps the sleeper in and Cody begins to fade again. The ref checks, but Cody keeps his arm up. Cody finally manages to create separation with a rear jawbreaker counter. Cody pulls Gunther into a Cross Rhodes and hits it, but fails to cover immediately.

Gunther manages to recover and hits a huge powerbomb, but Cody kicks out at two. The two circle and engage. Gunther begins to taunt Cody, yelling "what are you gonna do, huh," as he shoves Cody over and over. Cody snaps and unloads, and both men slug it out. Cody with a back breaker. Gunther with a big clothesline that levels Cody. Another clothesline attempt but Cody ducks under and counters with a Cross Rhodes for another close two! Gunther just gets the shoulder up. Cody calls for the finish, hyping up the crowd. Cody pulls Gunther up but Gunther with a snapmare followed by a huge chop. Cody looks for a Cody Cutter but Gunther dodges, and Gunther goes for a Sleeper but Cody rolls back, pinning Gunther's shoulders down and picking up the win at 4:12pm in shades of Bret Hart!

Your Winner AND NEW Crown Jewel Champion, Cody Rhodes! (23 minutes)

After the Match

Both champs shake hands in a sign of respect. Cody poses with his new title after its presented by local officials. The title is huge indeed, probably bigger than his abdomen. We're told he can wear this title "proudly around the rest of the world" and we're subtly reminded that, like Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble Championship belt, is ceremonial. Yeah, that belt is easily twice as big as Cody's other belt.