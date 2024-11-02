The Bloodline Beats Roman Reigns & The Usos at WWE Crown Jewel, Sami Zayn Aids OG Members

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Out first is the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline to decent boos. Out next is the "OTC" Roman Reigns with Jimmy Uso to a decent pop. They make their way down first, just the duo. Jey Uso gets his own entrance, solo (Solo Uso) style. Jey enters via the crowd, which absolutely erupts. Bigger pop that Roman Reigns by far. The crowd enthusiastically sings Jey down to the ring and Yeets like there's no tomorrow. The crowd is HUGELY into Jey. The match will start soon. Jey Uso will start us off against Tama Tonga. Tonga Loa will sit this one out. We get our bell at 1:21pm. "Main Event" Jey Uso takes off fast, but Tama takes an early control and brings in the "Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. Jacob can't maintain control, however, as Jey brings in Jimmy for some assistance. The Usos work together to quickly send Fatu outside and chase Solo out. Sikoa rallies his troops early on. Sikoa gives orders and Fatu rolls back in, eying up Jey. Fatu tags in Tama, who charges right into an armbar takedown. The crowd loudly chants "we want Roman" until he reaches in, smiling and nodding for the tag. The crowd pops big to this, but Jey tags in Jimmy instead. Jimmy questions this but Fatu--now legal--attacks, giving them no time for discourse.

Fatu stomps away at Jimmy, then sets him up in the corner for a huge running hip attack. Solo wants the tag-in, so Fatu capitulates. Solo comes in to boos, slowly toying with Jimmy Uso while staring right at Roman Reigns. Solo takes a turn in control, punishing Jimmy while taunting Roman. Fatu screams "I love you Solo" very loudly. Sikoa slows the pace greatly. Jimmy dodges a corner charge and dives over, bringing Jey in. Jey quickly clears the ring and takes control, pummeling Tama with Yeet-strikes before looking for a pin about 1:29pm. Jey looks for a Samoan Driver but Tama rakes the eyes in front of the ref with not even so much as a warning. Fatu is tagged in and quickly drives Jey into the mat, then hits a Senton splash. Fatu tags in Sikoa and they double team attack Jey before mocking him. Sikoa with knees and headbutts to a vulnerable Jey. Solo takes Jey into the corner and begins to work him over as the ref issues a warning. Fatu tags back in and continues to dominate Jey with working holds. The crowd tries to rally behind the Yeetster, who fights to his feet.

Fatu throws Jey into the Bloodline corner, and Tama Tonga tags in. Springboard attack from Tama to a downed Jey. Tama immediately tags in Solo, who takes Jey back into the corner, once again slowing the pace by isolating Jey. Jey again tries to fight out of the corner but is leveled with a big right from the Tribal Chief. At 1:33pm, Roman Reigns enters the match and comes face to face with the Tribal Chief! The crowd roars and both Chiefs begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring! Roman gains the upper hand and levels Sikoa with a trilogy of clotheslines! Roman drives Sikoa into the mat again and holds up the Ones to the sky, the crowd acknowledging him. Roman loads-and-locks (its not locked and loaded, moron), calling for the Superman Punch. Sikoa blocks the first but Reigns rallies and catches him with a second! Roman posts up in the corner and calls for a Spear, but Sikoa intercepts him with a kick! Samoan Spike! Reigns is down, and Sikoa covers! Jimmy just makes the save! All hell breaks loose at 1:35pm as the Samoan Werewolf hits the ring and takes Jimmy down. Jey Uso enters and begins to take it to Fatu.

Jey with a pair of Superkicks to send Fatu outside! Jey takes out Solo Sikoa with a Superkick, then streaks across the ring for a Suicide Dive on Fatu--but Fatu catches him and both men are down! Reigns is up and takes out Sikoa with a Superman Punch. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa try to distract Reigns but he takes them both out. Reigns looks again to attack Fatu, but Fatu rallies and takes out Reigns! Tanga Moonsault from Fatu to Reigns! The big man can move, and the OTC is in trouble as everyone's down now except a recovering Solo Sikoa. Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike and down goes Reigns! A second Samoan Spike from Solo! Solo covers and picks up the win at 1:37pm!

Your Winners, the Bloodline! (16 minutes)

After the Match