Marko Stunt Announces Retirement from Professional Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Marko Stunt has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. The former AEW talent shared the news on social media Friday, stating that he is stepping away from the ring on the advice of his doctors.

“Accepting this reality has been one of the toughest moments of my career, but I know it is the right decision,” he expressed.

In his statement, Stunt expressed gratitude to AEW, GCW, and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale for the opportunities they provided him to showcase his talents.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to showcase my abilities and share my passion with fans around the world,” he said regarding AEW. “Being able to wrestle on national television was a dream I could hardly have imagined when I first stepped into this business, and it was AEW that made that dream come true. To everyone involved in AEW, from the production crew to the fellow wrestlers that became my family, thank you for believing in me and giving me a place to call home.”

Stunt also acknowledged the fans who supported him throughout his journey, referring to them as “the heart and soul of this industry.”

“As I step away from the ring, I take with me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” he concluded. “While I may be retiring from in-ring competition, wrestling will always be a part of who I am. I hope to continue contributing to this amazing industry in different ways and to stay connected with all of you who made this dream a reality. Thank you for everything.”

At just 28 years old, Stunt began his wrestling career in 2015 and made his AEW debut at the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He later formed the Jurassic Express alongside Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. Although he was released from AEW in 2022, he made a surprise return in July, facing Perry in a TNT title open challenge match.