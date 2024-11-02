AEW Rampage Results (November 1, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

From the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio! Courtesy of Mike Malkasian of Wrestling Headlines.

Match #1. JD Drake, Beef, & The Butcher vs. LFI

Mortos and JD Drake to start. Drake lays in some chops but Mortos somehow pops Drake up into a Samoan Drop! Tag to Rush, and Rush does Rush things on the outside of the ring area. Rush brings Drake back in the ring and lays in some heavy chops, as LFI make quick tags and isolate Drake. Rush teases the Bull’s Horns before stopping short and kicking Drake in the face. PIP time, baby. Running avalanche in the corner by Rush, but Rush welcomes Drake to chop him back, and Drake obliges. Double A spinebuster by Drake and BEEEEEEEF gets the tag. Beef clears the ring and sends Dralistico over the top and on to Mortos. Beef lays into Rush with some straight right hands and a big haymaker. Running clothesline in the corner by Beef and a bulldog out of the corner. Butcher is in now with a big back suplex. Beef goes up top for the KENTUCKY MEAT SHOWER but Dralistico chops the leg out. Chop block to Drake from Mortos. Springboad lungblower from Dralistico to Butcher and a cannonball in the corner by Mortos. Bull’s Horns by Rush and this one is over.

Winners: LFI

Rating: **1/2. Not a bad meatfest here, as LFI is the more established team and they looked strong.

Stokely is with Renee, and Stokely is for sure the reason that Private Party are tag team champions.

Match #2. Taya Valkyrie w/ Deonna Purrazzo vs. Zoey Lynn

Blue Thunder Bomb by Taya Valkyrie. Leg lace curb stomp. Finito.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Rating: NR

Renee is with Taya and Deonna, and here comes Stokely. Stokely tells Taya that Zoey Lynn has been telling people all these girls do is eat meatballs and chit chat. Taya gets incensed, runs back out to the ring, and beats on Zoey before curb stomping her on the entrance. Taya thinks about doing it again, but Deonna makes her think better of it.

Match #3. Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

Head lock takeover by Aminata but Grey head scissors her way out. Snap suplex by Aminata and we reset. Grey ducks under a clothesline and gets a back slide for two. Clothesline by Aminata for two. Series of elbows and a basement dropkick by Grey only gets a one count. Grey looks for a Pedigree but Aminata counters with a running Air Raid Crash for a two count. Double leg armbar by Aminata and she bends Grey completely over, before settling for a Dragon Sleeper. Grey gets to her feet and Aminata hits another snap suplex. Grey ducks a kick in the corner and hits a rising knee followed by a running bulldog. Two count. Aminata runs into a boot and a big back elbow. Blockbuster off the middle rope by Grey gets two! Grey hits the rope and runs into double axe handle. Aminata traps the legs and locks in a seated armbar kinda, almost neck crank move. Grey taps.

Rating: **. Something felt a little off here in the beginning, as both women seemed to be throwing some live rounds at one point. Aminata is really coming into her own, but she could benefit from bringing a little more emotion into the ring with her… especially when she’s on the defense.

Match #4. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. The Dark Order

Dante backflips over Uno and counters a back suplex into a DDT. Andretti gets the tag and follows Uno to the floor with an Arabian Press. Running pump kick Dante and a German suplex by Silver. European uppercut by Uno and the dreaded back rake. Quick tags by Dark Order as we go to a full on commercial. Back from break and Andretti misses a springboard 450 splash but connects with a Falcon Arrow for two. Uno comes in and delivers a big boot to Andretti, but Darius sends Uno to the outside. Argentine neckbreaker with an assist by Top Flight. Two count. Something Evil by Evil Uno to Andretti! Silver and Reynolds connect with their combo on Darius but they somehow only get a two count. All three Dark Order members in the ring now, looking for the Pendulum Bomb, but Reynolds injured ribs wouldn’t allow it. Dropkick by Darius to Uno and a tag to Andretti, who comes in with a springboard crossbody. Andretti attacks the injured ribs of Reynolds, but Dante grabs him and says “this isn’t what we do!” Uno breaks up the argument with a big boot. Andretti is back with Reynolds, taking off the rib tape! Andretti sends Reynolds ribs-first into the steel post! Split-legged moonsault by Andretti gets the win!

Winners: Action Andretti & Top Flight

Rating: **1/4. Interesting turn of events here, with Andretti sick of losing and willing to do whatever it takes to win. The commercial hurt the flow of the match but the action wasn’t bad at all, but really more storyline.

Lio Riush’s music hits and were on our way to the main event with back-to-back-to-back matches.

Match #5. Lio Rush vs. Komander w/ Alex Abrahantes

Lio wants a handshake but Komander isn’t sure, and then Lio doesn’t want to wait any longer. Both men go step-for-step, counter each other until Rush gets in Komander’s face and shoves him. Dropkick to the face by Komander now and he offers the hand to Rush, who dumps him to the outside. Rolling thunder kick sends Komander reeling from the apron and Lio follows up with a low top suicida. Rush is in cover throughout the break, heading up top but missing the frog splash. Komander responds with a back elbow and a springboard crossbody. Low kicks by Komander and a brutal chop to the chest. Double jump arm drag and a superkick to the face by Komander. Running moonsault off the top by Komander! Two count. Rush sends Komander to the outside but he walks into a bottom rope assisted Stunner. Rush locks in a kravat and uses that to deliver a Stunner. Pop-up powerbomb by Rush and a short-arm lariat! Two count. Falcon Arrow by Rush gets another two count. Rush goes up top but Komaner rolls to the apron, forcing Rush to follow. Upkick by Komander and a backstabber on the apron. Yikes. Komander sends Rush into the ropes but it’s another bottom rope Stunnder. Rush heads up top again and misses the frog splash. Komander drives on a crucifix pin for two. Running superkick by Komander, who follows up with the rope walk Shooting Star Press! One, two, three!

Winner: Komander

Rating: ***. Definitely not what I expected, and that’s totally fine. Lots of physicality here and a slower pace, which showcased Rush’s aggression. Komander builds momentum before his match with Kyle Fletcher tomorrow.

Final Thoughts: Completely acceptable episode of Rampage tonight. While the star power wasn’t the best, the matches all delivered in what they were supposed to do and we got a fun main event. It seems like an Andretti/Rush alliance is on the horizon, LFI continue to work their way to the trios titles, and Deonna Purrazzo’s faction has started off on the right foot. 6.75/10.