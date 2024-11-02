WWE SmackDown Results (November 1, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE SmackDown Results 11/1/24

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

Courtesy of @TheHootsPodcastof Wrestling Headlines.

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton Segment

Nia Jax: Right now, there’s only one thing on my mind, the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. I want it. And if you haven’t notice, I usually get everything that I want. The last time I was in Saudi Arabia, I wanted to become Queen Of The Ring, and I did. At SummerSlam, I wanted to become WWE Women’s Champion, and I did. Anything, and everything that gets in my way, gets annihilated. Which is exactly what’s going to happen to that insufferable, Liv Morgan, at Crown Jewel. I will be walking out, the first ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, and Liv will be crying on the floor with her dirty, disgusting, Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan: Nia, you keep bragging about your accomplishments like you’re special, but you’re not. No, I also walked out of King & Queen Of The Ring, successful. I retired Becky Lynch, and then became the greatest Women’s World Champion of all-time. All thanks to a little help from the most gorgeous man in the whole entire world, “Daddy” Dominik Mysterio. Besides, Nia, that months ago before SummerSlam. I’ve held my title longer than you held yours, so I think I know what it takes to become the Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Also, Nia, if my memory serves correct, I also know what it takes to bat you, too, because the last time we fought, I won. So, if I were you, Nia, I would stop dreaming now, because if anyone is going to become the very first ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, it’s going to be me.

Tiffany Stratton: You guys can argue all you want, because at Crown Jewel, it’s going to be Tiffy Time.

Liv Morgan: No, no.

Tiffany Stratton: That’s right, I’m taking my briefcase to Crown Jewel, I’m going to cash in, and I’m going to become the brand-new Women’s World Champion.

Nia Jax: That’s right, Tiffy. You see, Liv, you just don’t have me to worry about, because Tiffy over here.

Tiffany Stratton: Woah, Nia, don’t get too comfortable. I can cash in on you, too.

Nia Jax: Excuse me?

Liv Morgan: Wow, wow, wow, this is so great. So, not only do you have to worry about your best friend cashing in on you, because I’m going to beat you, just like that. Unlike you, Nia, I have people around me that I trust.

Tiffany Stratton: Oh, Liv, don’t get too excited, because I haven’ made my decision yet. And besides, you’re both starting to piss me off. So, here’s what’s going to happen. At Crown Jewel, I’m going to cash in, and I’ll be taking home one of those titles. But, you know, there’s one thing that can help me make my decision a little bit faster. Liv, if I take that title, does that mean that he comes with me? I could use a little dirty in my life.

Liv Morgan: Well, Tiffany, it seems to me that you already have enough dirty in your life.

Stratton drops Morgan with a running forearm smash. Stratton calls Morgan pathetic, and that she would be nothing without Dominik Mysterio. Morgan starts calling for a referee to close this segment.

First Match: Liv Morgan w/Dominik Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tiffany Stratton w/Nia Jax

This match started during the commercial break. Morgan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morgan dumps Stratton out of the ring. Morgan tosses Stratton around the ringside area. Morgan gives eskimo kisses to Dominik. Stratton drops Morgan with The Big Boot. Stratton transitions into a ground and pound attack of her own. Stratton kicks Morgan in the gut. Stratton pulls Morgan down to the mat. Morgan side steps Stratton into the turnbuckles. Morgan dropkicks Stratton. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack.

Morgan goes for a Rising Knee Strike, but Stratton counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Stratton tees off on Morgan. Stratton punches Morgan in the back. Stratton puts Morgan on her shoulders. Morgan with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Stratton blocks The Oblivion. Stratton with a basement dropkick. The referee gets distracted by Jax. Stratton tries to hit Morgan with her MITB Briefcase. Morgan rolls Stratton over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Morgan dropkicks Jax in the ropes. Morgan attacks Stratton with the MITB Briefcase. Jax HeadButts Morgan. Jax attacks Judgment Day with The MITB Briefcase. Jax delivers The Annihilator.

Winner: Liv Morgan via Pinfall

Kevin Owens Promo

Randy, I’ve been trying to call you all week. You won’t answer, so I’m sending this video to WWE, you know, in hopes that you’ll actually see it, and listen, because I really need you to. I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to fight you. I’ve looked up to you for so long. I still do, now, actually. I just don’t understand why you’re making me do this. And I need you to remember something. I really never wanted to hurt you, and now I’m going to. At Crown Jewel, I’m going to hurt you like you hurt me, and it’s your fault. Because you did this. You did this to us. I’ll see you on Saturday, buddy.

Second Match: The Street Profits w/B-Fab vs. Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly invited Lin Manuel Miranda to their upcoming musical. Pretty Deadly attacks The Profits before the bell rings. Wilson repeatedly stomps on Ford’s chest. Wilson with a knee smash. Wilson with a Flying Hip Attack. Wilson tags in Prince. Assisted Double Knee Gutbuster for a two count. Prince is putting the boots to Ford. Pretty Deadly mocks The Profits. Prince continues to stomp on Ford’s chest. Prince tags in Wilson. Ford decks Wilson with a back elbow smash. Ford kicks Prince in the gut. Wilson whips Ford across the ring. Prince leapfrogs over Ford. Wilson drops Ford with The DDT for a two count. Wilson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wilson talks smack to Ford. Wilson with forearm shivers. Wilson tags in Prince.

Ford side steps Wilson into the turnbuckles. Ford crawls under Prince’s legs. Prince goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ford lands back on his feet. Ford lunges over Pretty Deadly. Ford tags in Dawkins. Dawkins with The Pounce. Dawkins clotheslines Prince. Prince reverses out of the irish whip from Dawkins. Dawkins leapfrogs over Prince. Dawkins with a Corkscrew Elbow. Dawkins with a Flapjack to Wilson. Dawkins follows that with Two 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Prince lands back on his feet. Prince dumps Dawkins face first on the top rope. Prince tags in Wilson. Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Prince launches Ford over the top rope. Ford with The Apron Enzuigiri. Wilson uppercuts Ford off the ring apron. Wilson ducks a clothesline from Dawkins. Wilson with a back elbow smash. Dawkins kicks Wilson in the face. B-Fab yanks Prince off the apron. B-Fab bodyslams Prince on the floor. Dawkins scores a right jab. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford connects with The Doomsday Blockbuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Street Profits via Pinfall

– Tiffany Stratton tries to reassure Nia Jax that she was just playing mind games with Liv Morgan, and this is all a big part of her plan. Bayley & Naomi joins the conversation. Naomi wants Nia to keep the WWE Women’s Title warm for her.

Third Match: Naomi & Bayley vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

LeRae and Hartwell attacks Naomi and Bayley before the bell rings. LeRae dumps Naomi out of the ring. Hartwell with clubbing blows to Bayley’s back. Hartwell talks smack to Bayley. Bayley with forearm shivers. Bayley delivers her combination offense. Hartwell blocks a boot from Bayley. Hartwell sends Bayley face first into the canvas. Hartwell kicks Bayley in the gut. Hartwell hammers down on the back of Bayley’s neck. Hartwell scores a right jab. Hartwell repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Hartwell uppercuts Bayley in the ropes. Hartwell with a Running Boot. Hartwell tags in LeRae. LeRae with a Springboard Crossbody Block to the outside. LeRae and Hartwell has complete control of the match during the commercial break. LeRae drops her weight on Bayley’s back. LeRae tags in Hartwell. Hartwell applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with heavy bodyshots. Hartwell with a Sidewalk Slam. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Assisted Splash for a two count. LeRae tees off on Bayley. LeRae applies an arm-bar. LeRae knocks Naomi off the ring apron. LeRae sends Bayley to the ring apron.

LeRae tags in Hartwell. Hartwell with a Running Boot. Bayley responds with a forearm smash. Bayley drives LeRae back first into the steel ring post. Bayley decks Hartwell with a back elbow smash. Bayley lays Hartwell on the middle turnbuckle. Bayley with a double knee drop. Hartwell tags in LeRae. LeRae stops Bayley in her tracks. Bayley tags in Naomi. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the top turnbuckle pad. Naomi follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Naomi hits The Heat Seeker. Naomi with The Spinning Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Hartwell dumps Bayley out of the ring. Naomi delivers another Roundhouse Kick. LeRae rolls Naomi over for a two count. LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naomi repeatedly stomps on LeRae’s back. Bayley tags herself. Naomi with The Flying Clothesline. LeRae knocks Bayley off the apron. LeRae launches Naomi over the top rope. LeRae rocks Naomi with a forearm smash. Bayley drops LeRae with The Middle Rope Stunner. LeRae runs Bayley into Naomi. The referee is losing control of this match. Bayley delivers The Bayley to Belly. LeRae responds with a Back Senton Splash. LeRae with The Springboard MoonSault. LeRae goes into the cover, but Bayley is not the legal competitor. Naomi connects with The Rear View to pickup the victory.

Winner: Naomi & Bayley via Pinfall

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso Segment

Jimmy Uso: Big Jim and The OTC are now in your city. Can I keep it 100 with you all? Big Uce, my Tribal Chief, stronger together is what you would always say. And from the looks of it, we’re not solid, one bit. You know I love you, uce. I need you to listen to what I’m about to tell you. I need you to drop this beef you got with uce. Hey, listen, I made up with my brother. I squashed the beef with Jey. I’m asking you; I need you to squash it, man. I made up with my brother. Now it’s time for you to make up with your cousin, to make up with our brother. I mean, come on, uce, because if we don’t get right, if we don’t get strong like we know we can be, uce, tomorrow at Crown Jewel, we will lose and fall to Solo and his Bloodline. So, just listen to me. All I’m trying to tell you is.

– Roman Reigns extends his hand out for the microphone. Jey Uso proceeds to make his entrance before Roman says anything.

Jey Uso: Let’s get one thing clear, uce. This match. This fight. I only took it to get back at Solo, because he cost me my championship, and he’s messing with the family. Hey, this, right here though, us three, it’s not all the way fixed. And if I can be honest with you, uce, it’s taking all inside of me to be standing in this ring with you, side by side. Because I remember, I didn’t forget what you did to me, how you did me. Physical damage. Emotional damage, uce. Man, mental damage. I still showed up, because that’s what family do. And for the ones before us, and the ones after us, we got to show them, family above all. But this round, uce, this go around you’re not going to tell me what to do, how to do it. I’m not your lackey anymore, uce. I’m not your right hand anymore, uce. I’m your equal now. Equals, uce. All three of us, equals, alright? Side by side and run this thing like we used to back in the day. Roman, I’m telling you, uce, I’m telling you right now, if you even speak or treat me, bro, with the slightest disrespect, I’m gone, I’m out. And if you don’t like what I’m saying, uce, you can walk, too. Or you can act like my cousin, and not like my Tribal Chief, and then I’ll see you tomorrow at Crown Jewel. We can do it together, uce. So, what do you say, uce? Are we going to do the damn thing or no?

Roman Reigns: YEET!

The OG’s put their one’s up to the sky to close this segment.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with The Motor City Machine Guns. MCMG plans haven’t changed. Their goal is to be the greatest tag team of all-time. A-Town Down Under joins the conversation. Grayson Waller invited MCMG to The Grayson Waller Effect next week.

Fourth Match: Bianca BelAir w/Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky w/Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend w/Jakara Jackson vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green In A Fatal Four Way Match

Legend rocks BelAir with a forearm smash. Sky rolls Legend over for a two count. Niven HeadButts Sky. Forearm Exchange. BelAir repeatedly stomps on Niven’s chest. Legend launches Sky over the top rope. Legend knocks Sky off the ring apron. Sky blocks The PK. Sky sends Legend face first into the apron. BelAir side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. BelAir rocks Niven with a forearm smash. BelAir runs into Niven. Niven drops BelAir with a shoulder tackle. Legend dumps Sky face first on the apron. That leads us to a standoff with Legend and Niven in the center of the ring. Legend runs into Niven. Legend ducks a clothesline from Niven. Legend drives her knee into the midsection of Niven. Niven fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Legend lands back on her feet. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Legend reverses out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky dumps Legend out of the ring. Sky kicks Legend in the face. Niven punches Sky in mid-air. BelAir dumps Niven over the top rope. Legend and Niven catches BelAir in mid-air. Legend and Niven drives BelAir back first into the ringside barricade.

Legend sends Sky crashing into the steel ring steps. Niven rolls BelAir back into the ring. Legend with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. Legend whips BelAir back first into the turnbuckles. Legend with The Stinger Splash. Niven levels BelAir with The Body Avalanche. Legend and Niven mocks BelAir. BelAir with forearm shivers. Legend drives her knee into the midsection of BelAir. BelAir decks Niven with a back elbow smash. BelAir sends Legend tumbling to the floor. Niven blocks The Schoolgirl Rollup. Niven with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Sky with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp to Legend. Sky follows that with Two Shotei’s to Niven. Sky dropkicks the left knee of Niven. Sky cartwheels around Niven. Sky dropkicks Niven to the floor. Sky with The Sliding D. Sky is choking Legend with her boot. Sky with The Shotgun Meteora. Niven clotheslines Sky. Niven HeadButts Sky. Legend levels Sky with The Body Avalanche. Legend and Niven gangs up on Sky. Legend and Niven shoves Sky into BelAir. Legend Chokeslams Sky. Niven with a Running Senton Splash.

Legend goes into the lateral press for a two count. Niven starts arguing with Legend. Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. BelAir with The Flying Crossbody Block. BelAir is fired up. BelAir dropkicks Legend. BelAir drops Niven with The SpineBuster. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir dives over Niven. BelAir with a Double Spear. BelAir with a Double Corner Mount. Niven tugs on BelAir’s braid. Sky with The Springboard Double Missile Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky delivers The Bullet Train Attack. Niven has Sky perched on the top turnbuckle. Niven goes for The Avalanche Samoan Drop, but BelAir counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Legend with a Modified Gory FaceBuster for a two count. Chelsea pulls Legend out of the ring. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Cargill nails Jackson with The Pump Kick. Legend rocks Cargill with a forearm smash. Niven with The Uranage Slam. Niven with a Running Senton Splash. Niven Powerslams Sky. Niven with another Running Senton Splash. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Niven. Niven hits The Piper Driver. Legend responds with The Pump Kick. Legend has a huge standoff with Cargill. Sane and Jackson pulls Cargill out of the ring. Cargill SuperKicks Jackson. BelAir connects with The KOD. Sky plants Legend with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes wants Randy Orton to leave a little piece of Kevin Owens for him after Crown Jewel. Randy takes a glance at the WWE Title as Cody was putting his boots on.

– Video Package for the LA Knight/Carmelo Hayes/Andrade El Idolo United States Championship Match.

Solo Sikoa Promo

I can’t believe that I’m sitting right here, talking about a match against Roman and my two brothers. The three men that have one thing in common, and that’s believing that I’m a bad guy. I’m the bad guy? How? Because I went out and found family that loves me. That would never hurt me. That would never let me down, unlike you three. I’m the bad guy, because little brother made Tribal Chief and the older brothers scared. I’m the bad guy, because every time Roman needed help, I was always there to help him. He was never there to help me. I’m the bad guy? No. I’m the Tribal Chief. Come Crown Jewel, the three of you will respect them, and you will acknowledge me.

Fifth Match: Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Imperium

Cody Rhodes and Gunther will start things off. Gunther immediately tags in Kaiser. Kaiser attacks Rhodes from behind. Kaiser kicks Rhodes in the gut. Kaiser is throwing haymakers at Rhodes. Rhodes blocks The Vertical Suplex. Rhodes with The Delayed Gourdbuster. Rhodes clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Rhodes rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Rhodes stares at Gunther. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser applies an arm-bar. Rhodes with an arm-drag takedown. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Orton. Orton kicks Kaiser in the gut. Orton rams his knee across Kaiser’s face. Orton dumps Kaiser ribs first on the top rope. Orton with The Garvin Stomp. Orton tags in Rhodes. Orton applies a wrist lock. Rhodes with a flying axe handle strike. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Kaiser with a Running Uppercut. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser uppercuts Rhodes. Kaiser applies a front face lock. Rhodes drives Kaiser back first into the turnbuckles. Rhodes slaps Kaiser in the chest. Rhodes slams Kaiser’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhodes tags in Orton.

Orton with The Fallaway Slam. Orton taunts Gunther. Orton stomps on the left ankle of Kaiser. Orton tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with a Garvin Stomp of his own. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Kaiser whips Rhodes across the ring. Gunther kicks Rhodes in the back. Rhodes with The Drop Down Uppercut. Kaiser blocks The Cody Cutter. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Rhodes. Gunther drops Rhodes with The Big Boot. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kaiser drives Rhodes shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser tags in Gunther. Running Dropkick/Big Boot Combination. Gunther uppercuts Rhodes. Gunther pie faces Rhodes. Gunther with a straight right hand. Gunther toys around with Rhodes. Gunther poses for the crowd. Forearm Exchange. Gunther with a knife edge chop. Gunther tags in Kaiser. Following a snap mare takeover, Kaiser with The PK for a two count. Kaiser applies a rear chin lock. Rhodes gets back to a vertical base. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Rhodes.

Kaiser applies The Abdominal Stretch. Rhodes with The Hip Toss. Rhodes dumps Kaiser out of the ring. Kaiser stops Rhodes in his tracks. Kaiser goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rhodes tags in Orton. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Orton Powerslams Kaiser. Kaiser drives his knee into the midsection of Orton. Kaiser tags in Orton. Orton kicks Kaiser in the gut. Orton goes for The Draping DDT, but Gunther counters with a knife edge chop. Orton with a toe kick. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton plays to the crowd. Gunther blocks The RKO. Rhodes and Kaiser are tagged in. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes nails Kaiser with The Super Cody Cutter. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Gunther gets in the way. Orton connects with The RKO. Rhodes plants Kaiser with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Kevin Owens attacks Orton with a steel chair. Gunther makes Rhodes pass out to The Sleeper Hold as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 437 of The Hoots Podcast