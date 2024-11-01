Indi Hartwell Reacts to WWE Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As we reported earlier, Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, and Baron Corbin have been released from WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp, these are the only cuts in this round.

In response to Sapp on Twitter, Hartwell expressed her surprise with a simple “wait what?”

Shortly after, Hartwell tweeted again, seemingly confirming her departure: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Baron Corbin also released a statement regarding his exit.