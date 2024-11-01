WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Indi Hartwell Reacts to WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

Indi Hartwell Reacts to WWE Departure

As we reported earlier, Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, and Baron Corbin have been released from WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp, these are the only cuts in this round.

In response to Sapp on Twitter, Hartwell expressed her surprise with a simple “wait what?”

Shortly after, Hartwell tweeted again, seemingly confirming her departure: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Baron Corbin also released a statement regarding his exit.

Baron Corbin Responds to WWE Departure

The reactions to today's significant WWE news are already emerging. As previously reported, Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell have [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 01, 2024 10:55PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #indi hartwell

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90131/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π