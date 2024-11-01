Jon Moxley to Appear in Philadelphia for AEW Collision This Saturday Night

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley is set to make his presence felt this Saturday night in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

Ahead of this week's AEW Collision, the company has officially confirmed Jon Moxley’s participation in the event.

The November 2 show in Philadelphia, PA, will also feature a matchup for the AEW Women’s Championship, with Mariah May (c) defending against Anna Jay. Additionally, fans can look forward to Thunder Rosa facing Harley Cameron in a Dia De Los Muertos Match and Kyle Fletcher going head-to-head with Komander.

Be sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.