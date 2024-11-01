WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley to Appear in Philadelphia for AEW Collision This Saturday Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

Jon Moxley is set to make his presence felt this Saturday night in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

Ahead of this week's AEW Collision, the company has officially confirmed Jon Moxley’s participation in the event.

The November 2 show in Philadelphia, PA, will also feature a matchup for the AEW Women’s Championship, with Mariah May (c) defending against Anna Jay. Additionally, fans can look forward to Thunder Rosa facing Harley Cameron in a Dia De Los Muertos Match and Kyle Fletcher going head-to-head with Komander.

Be sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.

