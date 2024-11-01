Damian Priest Set to Embrace Puerto Rican Heritage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans for Damian Priest’s Character – WWE is gearing up for significant developments in Damian Priest's character following his breakout year in 2024, highlighted by his successful cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40, where he defeated Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title.

Priest successfully defended the title multiple times before losing it to GUNTHER at SummerSlam. Since then, he has been embroiled in a feud with Judgment Day and Finn Balor.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE aims to enhance the Priest character.

“We’ll start with Damian Priest as we left off with him Monday Night Raw wise, we’re told that there are talks to strengthen the Damian Priest character in regards to merchandising and appearance. WWE has discussed Priest paying homage to his Puerto Rican culture with him embracing the vejigante mask. Apologies if that’s not pronounced right. However, that was the research that led to the pronunciation of the vejigante mask. If you recall, Priest has done this mask once before WrestleMania 40 when he came out with Finn Balor for the tag team match. So we’re told WWE is strongly considering making this part of his character and really turning up his baby face persona.”