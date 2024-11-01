WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Speed Contender’s Tournament: Second-Round Matchups Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

Either Sheamus, Bron Breakker, Dragon Lee, or Akira Tozawa will earn the next opportunity to challenge WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

The first round of the ongoing number one contender’s tournament wrapped up on Speed today, with Tozawa emerging victorious against NXT competitor Riley Osborne. A senton from the top rope secured Tozawa’s win, leaving him with 1:15 remaining in the three-minute time limit.

Next Wednesday, November 6, the tournament's second round kicks off with Sheamus taking on Breakker, premiering on Speed at noon Eastern time. The other second-round matchup will feature Lee facing Tozawa.

Andrade claimed the WWE Speed Championship from Ricochet in June, becoming the second wrestler to hold the title since its inception. He has successfully defended his title three times, achieving victories over Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and Pete Dunne.

Speed debuted this April, streaming on X/Twitter as part of a two-year partnership between WWE and the social media platform.


