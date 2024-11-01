Elderly Man Loses $1 Million to Alexa Bliss Impersonator in Heartbreaking Scam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An impersonator of wrestling star Alexa Bliss scammed an elderly man, Alfred Mancinelli, out of an astounding $1 million. This unfortunate saga highlights the lengths to which some individuals will go to exploit the vulnerable.

The situation escalated to such a degree that even when Alfred’s son, Chris, attempted to intervene, he found himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit from his own father. “There was nothing we could do to convince him,” Chris shared with The New York Times, illustrating the heartbreaking disconnect that often accompanies such manipulative schemes.

According to the article from NYTimes.com, Alfred had been ensnared in scams since 2018, but the onset of the pandemic exacerbated his vulnerabilities. By the spring of 2021, his once-thriving $900,000 nest egg had dwindled to a mere $128,000. Mr. Mancinelli estimates that a significant portion of his father's savings fell into the hands of one or more Alexa Bliss impersonators, whose likeness is frequently exploited in these types of fraud, alongside a network of accomplices.

The exchanges Alfred had with the fake Alexa read like a dramatic soap opera. They included contentious battles with his son, whom he ultimately disowned after Chris attempted to protect his father's finances. In these messages, Alfred detailed encounters with other “evil” meddling figures attempting to sabotage their relationship, along with ongoing references to Vince McMahon, the former wrestling promoter. The impersonator accused McMahon of humiliating her after she turned down his advances, with Alfred consistently stepping in to offer both emotional and financial support.

In a particularly manipulative tactic, the Alexa impersonator often claimed to be hospitalized due to severe menstrual issues, pleading with Alfred to send money so she could receive treatment. “Tell me how much do you have left, baby,” the impostor asked in a chat, further entrenching her grip on Alfred’s affections and finances.

Tragically, Alfred passed away after struggling to recover from neck surgery, leaving behind the profound impact of a scam that had cost him dearly.