WWE Reveals Dates and Locations for the "Road to WrestleMania 2025 Tour"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

WWE issued the following press release today:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 13 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA 2025 TOUR
 

Tickets On Sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am Local

Fans Can Register Now for Exclusive Presale Access Starting Monday, November 11 at 10am Local

November 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

 

SmackDown - Friday, January 3

Phoenix, Arizona: Footprint Center

SmackDown - Friday, January 10

Portland, Oregon: Moda Center

RAW - Monday, January 13

San Jose, California: SAP Center

SmackDown - Friday, January 17

San Diego, California: Pechanga Arena

RAW - Monday, January 20

Dallas, Texas: American Airlines Center

SmackDown - Friday, January 24

Austin, Texas: Moody Center

RAW - Monday, January 27

Atlanta, Georgia: State Farm Arena

RAW - Monday, February 3

Cleveland, Ohio: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

SmackDown - Friday, February 7

Memphis, Tennessee: FedExForum

RAW - Monday, February 10

Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

RAW - Monday, February 17

Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center

SmackDown - Friday, February 21

New Orleans, Louisiana: Smoothie King Center

SmackDown - Friday, March 7

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center


