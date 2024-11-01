WWE Reveals Dates and Locations for the "Road to WrestleMania 2025 Tour"

WWE issued the following press release today:
Tickets On Sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am Local
Fans Can Register Now for Exclusive Presale Access Starting Monday, November 11 at 10am Local
November 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.
Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
SmackDown - Friday, January 3
Phoenix, Arizona: Footprint Center
SmackDown - Friday, January 10
Portland, Oregon: Moda Center
RAW - Monday, January 13
San Jose, California: SAP Center
SmackDown - Friday, January 17
San Diego, California: Pechanga Arena
RAW - Monday, January 20
Dallas, Texas: American Airlines Center
SmackDown - Friday, January 24
Austin, Texas: Moody Center
RAW - Monday, January 27
Atlanta, Georgia: State Farm Arena
RAW - Monday, February 3
Cleveland, Ohio: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
SmackDown - Friday, February 7
Memphis, Tennessee: FedExForum
RAW - Monday, February 10
Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena
RAW - Monday, February 17
Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center
SmackDown - Friday, February 21
New Orleans, Louisiana: Smoothie King Center
SmackDown - Friday, March 7
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center
