WWE Unveils Schedule of Raw and SmackDown Dates for Early 2025

WWE has unveiled an exciting lineup of show dates for early 2025, featuring a mix of both SmackDown and Raw events.

On Friday, WWE announced 13 locations for shows scheduled at the beginning of next year. The lineup includes seven SmackDown episodes and six Raw episodes. Below is the complete list of events:

Friday, January 3: SmackDown at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Friday, January 10: SmackDown at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Monday, January 13: Raw at SAP Center in San Jose, California

Friday, January 17: SmackDown at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

Monday, January 20: Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Friday, January 24: SmackDown at Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Monday, January 27: Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Monday, February 3: Raw at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, February 7: SmackDown at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Monday, February 10: Raw at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Monday, February 17: Raw at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, February 21: SmackDown at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Friday, March 7: SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale starting on November 11.

These events will be part of WWE’s Road to WrestleMania 41 tour.

Additionally, WWE has yet to confirm the location for the Monday, January 6 episode of Raw, which is set to be the show's Netflix premiere. The newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is currently rumored to host that episode.