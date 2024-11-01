Jon Moxley Reflects on Life Without Renee Paquette: "I Might Be Dead"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley reveals that he could have ended up dead if he hadn’t met Renee Paquette.

In a recent interview with Authority Magazine, the reigning AEW World Champion credited his wife as the MVP of his life.

Moxley stated, “I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from a diverse array of the best minds in the business. I’ve had so many amazing teachers, and since I’m of the mind that we have two ears but only one mouth, I think it’s wise to listen more than you talk. However, if I had to give out an MVP trophy for the profound difference maker in my life, it would unquestionably go to my wife, Renee Paquette, hands down. I might very well be dead had our paths never crossed.”

He elaborated, “I was lucky enough to meet her right as I was starting to realize some material success, so that was a bit of a crossroads where I could have easily veered down a more destructive path. Now I had something ACTUALLY valuable; I had this person. As it was, I still almost destroyed my entire life, so thankfully, she’s been here to be the linchpin holding the whole damn thing together.”