Liv Morgan, WWE Women's World Champion, Speaks Out on December 2023 Arrest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

WWE star Liv Morgan was arrested on December 14, 2023, for possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. In a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Liv opened up about the incident, saying,

“As the world knows, I did have a run in with the law. It is all cleared up now. I’m not guilty. Let me take a moment, I can’t make light of the situation. I was in a situation where there were things in my car that I was unaware of. One of those things was a felony. I got arrested, I bailed out, and I called work right away. My bail call was work.”

She recounted her conversation with the head of talent relations at WWE, Dan:

“I called our head of talent relations, Dan. I explained what happened. He was like, ‘Alright, we’ll figure this out. Stay hushed, go to work tomorrow, don’t tell anyone, do your thing.’ I go to work to do rehab and I’m so guilty and feeling so shameful. I don’t want work to be mad at me. I do a lot of community work in WWE. ‘I just ruined everything on something that was my fault, but not my fault.’ I have to take responsibility, it’s my car; I take full responsibility for it. I showed up to work [happy face], I saw you [Logan] and we had a normal conversation, you would have never known. It was SmackDown, and news broke that night.”

Liv expressed her concern about her standing in WWE, stating,

“I was okay. What I already said was, I didn’t want to lose my standing at work. I didn’t want them to think that I was this criminal. I had worked so hard to get in the position I was in, and I thought I had ruined everything. I was upset. I thought I ruined my career.”

In addition, Liv revealed during the interview that she signed a five-year deal with WWE.

 


Tags: #wwe #liv morgan

