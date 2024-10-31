WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For November 1, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage has been successfully recorded.

After the live AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on Wednesday, October 30, All Elite Wrestling taped matches for the Friday, November 1 episode of AEW Rampage.

Here are the complete spoilers:

- LFI (Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos) triumphed over The Butcher, JD Drake & BEEF.

- Taya Valkyrie (accompanied by Deonna Purrazzo) defeated Zoey Lynn. Following the match, Stokely Hathaway interrupted Valkyrie’s backstage interview with Renee Paquette, claiming Lynn was speaking ill of The Vendetta (Purrazzo and Valkyrie). This led to Valkyrie returning to the ring to confront Lynn once more.

- Queen Aminata emerged victorious against Leila Grey.

- Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) & Action Andretti overcame the Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver). During the match, Dante attempted to prevent Andretti from removing the bandages from Reynolds’ ribs. Ultimately, Andretti went through with it, hitting a split-legged moonsault and pinning Reynolds. Although both Top Flight and Dark Order were initially displeased, they all shook hands afterward.

- Komander defeated Lio Rush. After the match, Top Flight and Andretti confronted Rush at ringside, with Andretti handing him Reynolds’ bandage and saying, “Do whatever you gotta do.”

- Shane Taylor (accompanied by Lee Moriarty) defeated Serpentico in a pre-show match. Afterward, The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) intervened as Taylor attempted to unmask Serpentico.

